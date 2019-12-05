LONDON — South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis wasn’t too happy with his team’s overall play during last week’s scrimmage win over against Frankfort, so his Cardinals went to work and corrected their mistakes during this past week’s practices.
The hard work paid off during Tuesday’s win against Jackson County as South Laurel recorded an 83-41 decision over the Generals.
Brett Norvell scored all 13 of his points in the first quarter while hitting three 3-pointers while Matt Cromer scored eight of his game-high 22 points during the opening period to give South Laurel a comfortable 34-14 lead it would never relinquish.
“We wanted to come out more focused than we did against Frankfort,” Davis said. “Our guys understood that. You can’t do that unless if you play team basketball and team defense. I was proud that we didn’t force anything. It’s a long season, and it’s only one game. You’ve got to give credit to Jackson County. They played without their best player and played hard, but just couldn’t get their shot to fall.”
The Cardinals (1-0) on the other hand, were knocking down shots from the perimeter with ease.
South Laurel finished hitting 12-of-23 shot attempts from 3-point range while limiting Jackson County to only 16 points in the second half.
The Cardinals led 55-25 at halftime and outscored the Generals, 15-3, during the third quarter to increase their lead to 70-28.
“I think we did take some steps in the right direction in some areas tonight,” Davis said. “I think defensively there were areas we improved on but we still have a lot to work on in different areas. It’s encouraging, but we’ve got to do these things consistently.”
Micah Anders joined Norvell and Cromer in double figures with 10 points while Alex Hostettler and Ford Breeding each scored eight points apiece.
The Cardinals will be back in action Friday and Saturday by participating in North Laurel’s Legacy Nissan Classic.
South Laurel will play Texas’ Montwood High School at 6 p.m. before hitting the court again Saturday with a game against Tates Creek at 6 p.m.
“We’ve got two tough games ahead this week, so we’re going to have to be ready for both of those,” Davis said.
South Laurel 83, Jackson County 41
Jackson County 14 11 3 13 41
South Laurel 34 21 15 13 83
Jackson County (41) — Roark 5, Allen 2, Adkins 1, Roberts 2, Hammons 5, Madden 9, Turner 2, Akemon 15.
South Laurel (83) — Anders 10, Norvell 13, Hostettler 8, Cromer 22, Payne 5, Breeding 8, Proffitt 6, Wright 5, England 3, Bowling 3.
