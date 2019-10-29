MONTICELLO — The North Laurel High School Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams advanced to Saturday’s KHSAA Class 3A Boys and Girls Cross Country State Meets along with South Laurel’s boys team after each squad turned in stellar results during this past weekend’s Class 3A, Region 7 Boys and Girls Cross Country Meets.
South Laurel placed second overall in the boys' race with 52 points while North Laurel finished third with 88 points.
The Lady Jaguars made history and turned in the program’s first regional runner-up effort with 87 points while the Lady Cardinals finished sixth with 114 points.
“We were extremely pleased with our performances this weekend at the regional meet,” North Laurel coach Rachel Gaynor said. “The girls team was runner-up, which is the highest finish for a North Laurel team in the school's history.
“The girls raced extremely well with only 10 points separating the second and fifth place teams,” she added. “Their continued hard work throughout the season and the progress they made each meet had prepared them for this race. They trusted that each of their teammates would do their job and just went out and competed.”
North Laurel had four runners finish in the top 20 — Taylor Allen (22:00.68, 12th place), Olivia Rudder (22:02.67, 13th place), Kennedy Sizemore(22:17.58, 16th place) and Meg Anderson (22:13.14, 19th place).
South Laurel had three runners (Phoebe McCowan, Lindsay Cox, and Ellie Stanko) advance to Saturday’s girls state meet with McCowan’s second-place effort (19:53.73) leading the way.
Cox placed 15th (22:12.34) while Stanko finished in 25th place (23:50.26).
“The South Laurel Lady Cardinals cross country team was unable to attain a qualifying team spot at the state meet on Nov. 2nd at the Kentucky Horse Park,” South Laurel coach Carrie Kirby said. “However, three individuals earned the opportunity to race this Saturday. Phoebe McCowan ran a solid race to capture the Region 7AAA Runner-up title for the 2019 season. Lindsay Cox finished 15th in 22:12 and Ellie Stanko placed 25th with a time of 23:50.”
Whitley County finished in eighth place (221 points) with Cali Nugent placing 33rd (24:50.67).
On the boys’ side, the Cardinals had three runners finish in the top 10 with Drew Meader’s fourth-place effort (17:23.42) leading the way. Jacob Tapscott placed ninth (17:52.93) while Will Stanko turned in a 10th place effort (18:58.24).
“We have a had a great season and we are excited to be able to finish as runner up in our region for the second year in a row,” South Laurel coach David Evans said. “With all the excellent programs, it's an exciting accomplishment. Drew Meader finished fourth and made the All-Regional team.
“Heading into state this weekend, I am hoping to see the mature, focused team that we have been all season,” he added. “I can not say it enough, I am super proud of this team, and I want to see them have a successful conclusion to this season. A top 20 finish would be the best finish for a South Laurel boys cross country team in school history. Our goal is higher than that so we shall see. My expectation for this meet is to see the boys compete harder than they ever have before. If they do that then we will get the results that we all want to see. I have said this already, but regardless of the outcome at state, I could not be more proud of my team and this team will have a special place in South Laurel school history.”
Justin Sparkman led North Laurel with a fifth-place finish (17:27.02) while Anthony Schonter’s 18:05.74 effort was good enough for 12th place.
Whitley County finished in eighth place (248 points) with Connor Partin placing 47th (20:27.68).
”The boys team had their best performance of the year, placing third and qualifying as a team for the state meet,” Gaynor said. “They had a couple of higher finishes this year, but going into the meet on Saturday, they knew they had to run extremely well and race individuals on the other teams in order to earn their third place finish.
“The boys team was led by Justin Sparkman with a fifth-place finish, but this race was a result of all of the pieces coming together at the right time to perform close to their potential,” she added. “We are looking forward to this weekend when both teams will be competing at the state meet at the Kentucky Horse Park. Our goal is for each athlete to have a good individual performance and end the season on a positive note.”
Class 3A, Region 7 Team Results
Boys
1. Madison Central 28 2. South Laurel 52 3. North Laurel 88 4. West Jessamine 104 5. Harlan County 121 6. Pulaski County 149 7. Southwestern 168 8. Whitley County 248
Girls
1. West Jessamine 46 2. North Laurel 87 3. Madison Central 90 4. Pulaski County 94 5. Southwestern 97 6. South Laurel 114 7. Harlan County 142 8. Whitley County 221
Class 3A, Region 7 Individual Results
Boys
South Laurel (52 points)
17:23.42 Drew Meader 4th
17:52.93 Jacob Tapscott 9th
17:58.24 Will Stanko 10th
18:13.22 Jeremy Steele 13th
18:24.35 Blaine Phelps 16th
18:35.53 Seth Meader 21st
20:16.15 Ford Breeding 43rd
North Laurel (88 points)
17:27.02 Justin Sparkman 5th
18:05.74 Anthony Schonter 12th
18:25.11 Aspen Sizemore 17th
18:32.22 Cole Osborne 20th
19:29.30 Jace King 34th
19:36.47 Cam Kelley 36th
19:55.88 J. T. LaPrade 37th
Whitley County (248 points)
20:27.68 Connor Partin 47th
21:15.32 Jackson Hess 50th
21:28.27 Gavin Whitaker 51st
22:23.93 Cody Vanover 54th
22:44.09 Cooper Paul 55th
23:56.29 Joshua Grubb 58th
Girls
North Laurel (87 points)
22:00.68 Taylor Allen 12th
22:02.67 Olivia Rudder 13th
22:17.58 Kennedy Sizemore 16th
22:23.14 Meg Anderson 19th
24:07.20 Eliza Mills 27th
24:20.02 Jenna Nantz 28th
25:33.49 Laney Moore 37th
South Laurel (114 points)
19:53.73 Phoebe McCowan 2nd
22:12.34 Lindsay Cox 15th
23:50.26 Ellie Stanko 25th
24:38.12 Preslie Brown 31st
26:06.25 Brooklyn Brown 42nd
26:31.61 Sarah Ford 46th
Whitley County (221 points)
24:50.67 Cali Nugent 33rd
26:13.84 Abigail Stone 43rd
27:44.66 Leslie Monhollen 48th
28:33.18 Kyra Tucker 49th
31:49.83 Amy Earls 52nd
33:24.30 Dora Siler 53rd
33:53.77 Sierra Napier 54th
