CORBIN — The North Laurel 11-12 year-old All Stars wasted little time in taking care of business during second round action of the District 4 Tournament’s loser’s bracket.
North Laurel scored 12 runs in the first inning against Clay County, and never looked back during its 25-1 rout.
Coach Dusty Allen’s squad was scheduled to be back in action Wednesday against Pineville Bell, who defeated Middlesboro on Tuesday, 13-5.
“We jumped out on them early,” Allen said. “We hit the ball pretty hard and really tonight, we were disciplined. If they weren’t throwing strikes, we weren’t swinging at it. It got out of hand pretty quickly.
“I feel better after tonight,” he added. “I wasn’t pleased with last night’s effort. I thought we were more focused. We were very crisp and very sharp. I feel like we are on the their path. Third of the way of our goal.”
North Laurel delivered 14 hits in the win over Clay County while taking advantage of six errors.
Benjamin Baker turned in a 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in a run and scoring three times. Eli Holt was 3-for-3 with two RBI and four runs scored while Carter Kelley drove in a team-high six runs while finishing with two hits and three runs scored. Cameron Smith finished with two hits, three RBI and three runs scored while Ashton Clemons was 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scored. Brody Rice delivered two hits, two runs scored and two RBI.
The 24-run victory also allowed Allen to continue to save his pitching.
After using six pitchers for an inning apiece on Tuesday, Allen used three in three innings on Wednesday.
Holt, Cooper Robinson and Smith each pitched an inning while combining for seven strikeouts.
“From the mound side, we were able to use three pitchers in three innings,” Allen said. We have now played nine innings and have used nine pitchers so far in this tournament.
“Building big leads, and being able to do our pitching the way we have been doing, gives us the opportunity to make a run. Six wins in six days is a hard feat."
Tuesday's Game
North Laurel 12, Pulaski County 4
The North Laurel 11-12 year-old All-Stars used a four-run sixth inning to wrap up their 12-4 opening round win over the Pulaski County 11-12 year-old All-Stars during Tuesday’s District 4 Tournament.
Dusty Allen’s squad never trailed in the game, thanks to scoring three runs in the first inning.
North Laurel led 4-2 after the second inning, and 8-4 after the third inning before putting the game away in the final inning of play.
“We started off well hitting the baseball,” Allen said. “The guys fell into a lull midway through the game. Through the most part, we threw pretty OK. Any time you can get a win, it’s good.”
Allen took advantage of his team’s deep pitching staff and rolled out six hurlers during the eight-run victory.
EJ Allen, Ashton Clemons, Brody Rice, Carter Kelley, Caynan Sizemore and Benjamin Baker each pitched during the game and combined to strike out 13 batters while allowing only three hits.
Sizemore struck out the four batters he faced while Baker struck out the side in his only inning of work.
“We did that to keep everyone under 20 pitches, so we were able to keep everyone available,” Allen said of his decision to use six pitchers. “Managing our pitch count is going to be the trickiest thing if we are going to make a run at it.”
North Laurel’s bats came alive against Pulaski County. Allen’s squad connected with 15 hits, which included five doubles and one triple.
Rice had a perfect day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and one run scored.
Kelley collected three hits while driving in a run and scoring twice. Allen and Baker each connected with two hits while finishing with two runs and two RBI apiece.
Sizemore finished with two hits, two RBI and one run scored while Eli Holt had a hit and finished with one RBI and two runs scored. Cameron Smith finished with one hit, one RBI and one run scored.
