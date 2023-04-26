The LPC Creators narrowly defeated Tennessee Impact, 36-34, on Saturday. Brayden Turner scored 25 points to lead LPC.
Tennessee Impact, trailing 21-8 at halftime, went on an 11-point run to close the gap to open the second half. The teams would battle until the final buzzer.
Trailing by three points, Turner hit the shot at the buzzer to force the first overtime. The LPC Creators thought they had it in the bag, but that was until Tennessee Impact’s Hayden Scarborough hit a 3 pointer to force another overtime.
In the second overtime, emotions were flying, fans were wild, and not a single fan was sitting. There was a technical foul, which helped the Creators add one more point. Leading by five points with 10 seconds left, the Creators knew they had to play defense. Impact PG Scarborough hit yet another buzzer beater 3 pointer, but the damage had been done.
“This is a win that I will never forget,” Coach Logan Paugh said. “These boys battled until the final buzzer. To play a game that didn’t start close to midnight, these boys acted wide awake and got the job done.”
The LPC Creators shot well from distance, going 3-5 from three. Turner made seven of 10 free throws, and LPC Creators attempted 11. Turner hit two threes for the team. Gage Adams (8 points) and Carson Goins (3 points) helped out the LPC Creators as well.
This marks the Creators’ first championship in program history.
