CORBIN—The North Laurel Jaguars had three players to combine for 69 points in Friday night’s 85-77 win over 13th Region opponent the Corbin Redhounds.
North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard led the Jaguars with 29 points while Ryan Davidson and Cole Kelley each contributed 20 points in Friday night’s win. North Laurel’s Isaiah Alexander also had 14 points on the night.
“We had four guys in double figures and when we have balance, we’re pretty good,” said North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine. “I was most proud of the way we fought tonight (Friday). I think we had one of Corbin’s better shots they could take at us—they shot 59 percent from the field and 60 (percent) from the three (point line). I’m proud of the way we got a double-digit lead, lost it and then we didn’t fold. We fought back and got it back up to an eight point lead and was really proud of our guys for fighting through that.”
“We continue to give a good effort and come up a little short,” said Corbin Coach Tony Pietrowski. “I believe my kids will work hard and hopefully turn the cards in our favor as we head into postseason.”
The Jaguars picked up a 24-18 lead over the Redhounds after fighting back from behind and held onto that lead in the second quarter.
The second quarter remained close with the Jaguars putting up 20 points while Corbin knocked down 19 points, allowing North Laurel to hang onto a 44-37 lead over the Redhounds.
In the third quarter, the Redhounds were able to tie the game up with a three-point play by Josh Hibbits at 52 apiece with 1:42 left in the third quarter but the Jaguars were able to pull away after going on a 6-0 run. North Laurel went into the fourth quarter with a three-point lead, 58-55.
The Redhounds fought from behind in the fourth quarter to get within five points with a three-point shot by Matthew Taylor with only 44 seconds left in the game but North Laurel was able to pull away once again to find an eight point win.
“We had too many turnovers and couldn’t get enough stops,” Pietrowski said. “They have a good team and simply made more plays than we did.”
“We weren’t perfect but we made winning plays and that’s what it’s about,” Valentine said. “We’re just going to try to get as good as we can over these next three regular season games and see what happens in the tournament.”
Corbin will be back in action on Monday as the Redhounds travel to Lynn Camp with game time set for 7 p.m.
“We have a couple tough road games ahead,” Pietrowski said. “Hope to close the season on a positive note.”
North Laurel 85, Corbin 77
North Laurel 24 20 14 27 85
Corbin 18 19 18 22 77
North Laurel (85) – Sheppard 29, Kelley 20, Davidson 20, Alexander 14, Messer 2.
Corbin (77) – Stewart 4, Byrley 19, Hibbitts 14, Taylor 26, Allen 12, Hicks 1, Wine 1.
