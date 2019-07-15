Photos by Emily Adams
Nate Valentine's North Laurel Boys Basketball Camp Summer 2019 was held this past week at North Laurel High School where boys and girls ages kindergarten through ninth grade had the opportunity to learn from the newly named head basketball coach, as well as players of the North Laurel Jaguars boys basketball team and its coaching staff. Campers participated in drills, scrimmages and contests throughout the week to help them with their basketball skills.
