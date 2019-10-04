NEEDING A DISTRICT WIN: Cards looking to get back on track against Pulaski

It’s been a tale of teams when looking at the South Laurel Cardinals this season. Just four weeks ago, the Cardinals put up 40 points in a loss to Bell County, then hung 44 points on West Jessamine one week later. In their next two contests, South Laurel managed to score just 26 points total, in their two losses to Lincoln County and North Laurel, respectively.
This week, Donnie Burdine’s team will face a strong Pulaski County team that is 5-1 this season. The Maroons have been a dominant team in Class 5A for several years now and will pose a difficult challenge for the Cardinals. Burdine said Pulaski is a team that plays hard and described them as “big, strong, and physical.”
Despite the opponent they’re facing, each Friday night is more about South Laurel than the team on the opposing sideline. Burdine knows that his team has talent and can compete with any team on their schedule, even if things have not gone as planned so far this season. Sitting at 2-3 on the year, Burdine said that his squad continues to focus on putting one foot in front of the other and getting better each week.
“We are just focusing on getting better every day and not worrying about anything other than that,” Burdine said.
This week, the focus will be on freshman quarterback Dylan Burdine, who is replacing starting senior Logan Gentry on account of injury. Gentry went out with an apparent knee injury last week against North Laurel. Burdine entered the game and played well, completing 12 of his 18 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also ran the ball six times for 17 yards and a score.
Add in weapons like running back Jordan Ramey who looks to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this week (984 yards this season), and wide receiver Traeton Napier, and the Cardinals will have enough weapons to compete with their schedule. Burdine downplayed the success of his young quarterback but said they’ll be looking to get him more involved in the run game this week.
“Well, we will be playing a freshman at quarterback so I would guess we won't be dynamic on offense,” said Burdine. “We feel like if they stay in a three-man front we will be able to run right at them with some success. We want to get the quarterback involved a bit more in the run game as well.”
If the Cardinals can get the ground game going, that should help in slowing down a Maroons’ attack that is averaging 30 points per game. Pulaski quarterback Drew Polston has thrown for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns this season and will put stress on the South Laurel secondary.
In what could be a shootout on Friday, Burdine said the game will come down to the team who can carry out their game plan and stick to the fundamentals. Often, the team who blocks and tackles the best is the team that wins the game.
“We just need to follow our rules, do our jobs, and the scoring will take care of itself,” added Burdine.
