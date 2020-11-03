New Director of Athletics for North Laurel Schools named  

Laurel County Schools announced Tuesday that North Laurel Teacher and Coach, Haley Ratliff has been named as the new Athletic Director for North Laurel Schools. Ratliff will begin to transition into the position immediately.
Ratliff is originally from Pike County, where she played basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball, track and field, and has been employed by Laurel County Schools since 2012, most recently serving as Health/PE teacher at North Laurel Middle School. While at NLMS she served as a coach for Girls Basketball, Boys Basketball, Archery, and Volleyball. She also served as a member of the School Culture Committee.
Ratliff earned her undergraduate degree with a triple major in Health Education, Physical Education, and Public Health from the University of the Cumberlands. She was also a member of the Varsity Women’s Basketball Team. She also completed two Master’s degrees from the University of the Cumberlands in Educational Administration and Learning and Behavior Disorders.
Ratliff remarked, “I am very humbled and appreciative of the opportunity to become the Athletic Director of North Laurel. I am honored to be a part of the North Laurel family, and I am excited to get started in my new position. I am looking forward to working with the dedicated administrators, staff, coaches, students, and families to provide the best possible athletic opportunities for our students. It is my desire to embrace this opportunity to promote our students and our school in order for them to excel. It is important to me that everyone who is a part of North Laurel is excited to be here from kindergarten to seniors; WE are North Laurel Pride!”
