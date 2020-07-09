LONDON — Both North Laurel and South Laurel High Schools announced their recipients of the KHSAA’s Triple Threat Award on Tuesday.
In an effort to continue the national emphasis and the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's own efforts to de-emphasize sports specialization in the athletic culture, the Association launched the "Triple Threat Award" program to recognize those students who participate in high school athletics year-round.
The award is given to student-athletes who participate in a KHSAA sport or sport-activity on the varsity level during each season of the academic year (fall/winter/spring).
North Laurel had seven student-athletes earn the honor: Jeana Nantz, Girls Cross Country/Cheerleading/Track & Field; Caden Harris, Football/Boys Basketball/Baseball; Lucas Ball, Soccer/Swimming/Tennis; Kendall Hacker, Golf/Swimming/Softball; Eli Sizemore, Football/Basketball/Baseball; Gavin Hurst, Football/Basketball/Baseball; Kinsley Blair, Golf/Basketball/Track.
While South Laurel had five student-athletes accomplish the feat: Weslyn Wright, Football/Basketball/Baseball; Lindsey Cox, Cross Country/Soccer/Basketball/Track; Gracie Turner, Cross Country/Soccer/Basketball/Track; Ashton Garland, Golf/Basketball/Baseball; Jeremy Steele, Cross Country/Basketball/Track.
