NL bass fishing team would have returned a lot of talent

This year, the North Laurel bass fishing team was looking to return a lot of talented student-athletes, and North Laurel Coach Nathan Stewart thought 2020 was going to be a special year for the Jaguars.
Stewart knew that the season was in jeopardy after seeing other cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and knew it wasn’t looking good for his team or their season.
“When the adult bass tournaments started to get canceled I knew that the high school season would be in danger and KHSAA had to do what they had to do and once the ‘dead period’ was put into place I knew that was the end of the season,” he said.
With the season now canceled, Stewart is looking back at what a special season it could have been for his team.
“After last year’s second place finish (Colby Joseph and Jackson Rush) in the regional and sending three teams (Colby Joseph, Jackson Rush, Noah Creech, Brayden Bridges, Brady Roberts and Joshua Cochran) to the state tournament and having all of those fishermen back this year, I was really excited to get the season going and build on what we did as a team last year,” Stewart said. “All those guys had really worked hard and after getting some experience last year on Kentucky Lake and Green River, I know they would be ready to fish.”
With bass fishing allowed to begin their season earlier than most spring sports, Stewart said his team was already well into practices when both the dead period began that later turned into the cancellation of the season. And after seeing what his student-athletes could really do, Stewart said his expectations had never been better for his team.
“The season was a little tough getting started, we had to shake some things up early to make it more competitive as a whole,” he said. “I made a decision to do some things different on how we qualify for the team and make us better as a group and really separate the kids that really wanted to fish and really wanted to be competitive. But after we had a few bumps in the road — we got past those very quickly, things just started to go really good with our best event as a group trying to qualify for the top six positions right before the COVID-19 shut downs started to happen.”
Stewart said that based on what he’d seen in practices and at tournaments so far, this was going to be the best six duos his team would have had enter into the regional tournament in a long time.
Unfortunately, though, Stewart and the North Laurel bass fishing team won’t get a chance to see what could have been of this season and what the Jaguars could have accomplished at the regional tournament this year.
“Things happen that are out of your control; you set your self up for success as well as you can and sometimes outside forces come into play that you have no control over and that’s just a tough life lesson for these kids, but it will make them strong in the long run,” Stewart said.
Though the Jaguars didn’t get a season, Stewart said that those student-athletes on his team that took fishing seriously haven’t let the cancellation stop them from getting in some practice, something that Stewart said is due to the fact that his team is one of the most dedicated around.
“Throughout the lockdown I would see kids on the lake here and there fishing,” he said. “So they where fishing and competing against the opponent in fishing that beats you the most — the fish.”
