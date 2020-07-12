LONDON — North Laurel boys soccer coach David Broyles said he’s excited to be able to work with his players after seeing some of the state’s COVID-19 guidelines loosened.
The Jaguars are coming off a four-win season with hopes of being much-improved this upcoming fall.
“It has been really good being able to get back to practicing and work with the boys in preparation for the upcoming season,” Broyles said. “Player turnout has been great. This group has come in focused and with a positive mindset and it has shown in their work ethic at practices.
“With the cancellation of spring conditioning sessions and sports, which affected many of the players, we’ve mainly been focusing on general conditioning in preparation for the season,” he added. “We have been able to integrate some individual skills drills, but have had to adjust in order to maintain social distancing protocols.”
Broyles also stated he’s not the only one that’s excited to be back on the practice field.
“The players have returned excited to be on the field and are determined to improve as a team,” he admitted. “We still have many things that we need to work on that are critical for success in the upcoming season, and with proposed reduced restrictions in the next week or so, we can get into some group drills and further our prep for the upcoming season.”
