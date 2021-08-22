LONDON — Jessica Miller’s first year as head coach of the North Laurel Lady Jaguars was a history-making one.
She guided her team to a program-record 15-0 start along with a 49th District championship, 13th Region championship, and an appearance in the state tournament’s Final Four.
It will be hard to match last season’s success with six seniors graduating that accumulated 72 of North Laurel’s 98 goals.
Makayla Mastin (16 goals, four assists) Maddi Mastin (eight goals one assist) along Mia Higgins (two goals, one assist) are the lone players returning that scored at least one goal for Miller’s squad last season.
“We lost six seniors who were an integral part of our success last season, however, we have several returning starters, including defenders: Liza Mills, Mea Anderson (Meg Anderson’s younger sister), Addison Murray, and Taryn Reed — center-mid Maddie Mastin and her little sister Makayla Mastin as center-forward,” Miller said.
“This preseason, we have mostly been working on conditioning and fundamental skills,” she added. “Many of our players have been on family vacations and attending the Governor’s Scholarship Program. Once we have our entire team in attendance in the next couple of weeks, we will focus more on positioning and set pieces.”
Miller said she has a few returners who will be either stepping up into open starting positions or at least seeing a lot more playing time this year, including Roslyn Valentine, Breeana Edwards, Mia Higgins, and Eva Clark.
Even though the Lady Jaguars graduated six seniors off last season’s roster, team chemistry looks to be one of their main strengths.
“As in years past, one of the strengths is that these girls have been playing together for several years and thus have a natural chemistry on the field,” she said. “We are a young team this year, but younger players tend to be more eager to learn, which can be an advantage as they learn and grow together and get better and stronger together.
“My only concern is our lack of numbers this year,” Miller added. “We lost six seniors and only gained a few new players. Our bench isn’t very deep, so the girls have to be prepared to not get a lot of breaks during the games and must take good care of themselves to hopefully prevent injury.”
Miller feels her team’s schedule will once again prepare them for postseason play.
“We will, of course, be playing everyone in our district and region,” she said. “We will also be taking on Madison southern, West Jessamine, Lincoln County, and Garrard County, and George Rogers Clark.”
The big question entering the season will be if North Laurel can win its fourth 13th Region title in a row. The Lady Jaguars are winners of 25 straight against regional opponents.
“I’m not sure what the other teams in our district and region will look like this year. I can speak of what I know of my players. Based on what I’ve seen of them so far during this preseason, I believe we stand a fair chance of bringing home the district and region titles again this year,” Miller said. “I think we have the talent, athleticism, and the drive to make it happen again this year.”
