LONDON — Austin Moore’s North Laurel Jaguar sixth grade football team split a pair of games this past week to improve to 5-1.
The Jaguars dropped a heartbreaking 6-0 decision this past Tuesday to rival South Laurel before getting back to their winning ways on Thursday with a 42-6 victory over Jessie Clark.
North Laurel’s defense has allowed only 14 points this season.
The Jaguars are scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday at South Laurel.
Thursday’s Game
North Laurel 42, Jessie Clark 6
The Jaguars used a solid ground game combined with a stout defense to knock off Jesse Clark, 42-6.
Cooper Robinson led the way with two rushing touchdowns and two, two-point conversions while Nathan Steele added a rushing touchdown and one, two-point conversion.
Nicholas Citowitz, EJ Allen and Luke Nelson each finished with one rushing touchdown apiece.
Tuesday’s Game
South Laurel 6, North Laurel 0
South Laurel’s Garrison Brown intercepted a pass with just seconds remaining in the game and returned it more than 40 yards for a touchdown to hand North Laurel its first loss of the season with a 6-0 win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.