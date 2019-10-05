The North Laurel High School boys coaching staff and players will be hosting a free basketball shooting camp on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the North Laurel High School Gymnasium from 9 a.m. until noon.
The camp is open to all Laurel County boys and girls in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Parents are welcome to stay and there will be a break at 10:30 a.m. if they want to bring something for the campers to eat or drink.
The camp is for instruction only, and there will not be any competitions or awards given. Campers can bring their own basketball if they have one.
