LONDON — The North Laurel Jaguars sixth grade football team won their matchup with crosstown rival South Laurel in the Gambrel Toyota Bowl by rolling to a 22-6 win.
The 16-point victory improved the Jaguars to 6-1 overall, and 2-1 against the Cardinals this season.
Cooper Robinson continued to turn in an impressive season by rushing for two touchdowns in the win while adding two, two-point conversions. EJ Allen also added a rushing touchdown.
