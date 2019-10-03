NLMS Cross Country team captures first place honors during NL Invitational and Area 8 Meet

LONDON — The North Laurel Middle School Boys Cross Country team captured first-place honors during this past weekend’s North Laurel Invitational and Area 8 Cross Country Meet.
The Jaguars finished with 24 points while four runners in the top 10.
Colton Nantz took home first-place honors with a time of 11:44.15 while teammate Jace King finished second with a time of 11:53.03.
“The middle school boys continue to have an exceptional year,” North Laurel coach Rachel Gaynor said. “In our seven meets this year, they have five first-place finishes and two second-place finishes. They are led by Xander Harris, Jace King, Colton Nantz, and a host of sixth graders. They will compete again this coming weekend at the Lynn Camp Invitational and then on Saturday, October 19 at the Elementary and Middle School State Meet in Lexington.”
Riley Lewis led South Laurel with a seventh-place finish with a time of 12:45.50.
Boys Team Scores
1. North Laurel 24; 2. Pulaski County 52; 3. Lincoln County 53; 4. Jackson County 96.
Boys Individual Results
North Laurel
1st Colton Nantz 11:44.15
2nd Jace King 11:53.03
4th Xander Harris 12:13.31
8th John Thompson 12:53.50
11th Caleb Caldwell 13:20.81
13th Brody Hodges 13:34.72
18th Jaren Edwards 14:43.00
22nd Trenton Pool 15:49.62
27th Jasper Binder 16:16.56
32nd Waylon Allen 19:06.41
35th Tyler Hibbard 24:38.09
South Laurel
7th Riley Lewis 12:45.50
20th Aiden Helton 15:17.28
25th Andrew Hurley 16:05.00
29th Tristan Joseph 16:50.94
