NLMS eighth grade Jaguars continue to roll

The North Laurel Middle School eighth grade Jaguars continued their winning ways by picking up two big wins during the past two weeks.
North Laurel finished regular season play with a 50-30 win over Johnson Central before beginning the state playoffs with a 38-0 blowout win over Whitley County.
North Laurel 38, Whitley County 0
The Jaguars wasted little time putting away Whitley County during their 38-0 win over the Colonels.
North Laurel outgained Whitley County, 354-58, in total offensive yards while limiting the Colonels to -34 yards rushing.
The Jaguars had a big game on the ground, rushing for 247 yards while also throwing for 107 yards.
Christian Larkey led the way on the ground with 116 rushing yards and three touchdowns while Elijah Miller added 58 rushing yards and a touchdown and teammate Hunter Morgan added 22 yards on the ground and a score.
Tucker Warren threw for 107 yards as Miller led North Laurel with three receptions that went for 66 yards.
The Jaguars dominated on the defensive side of the ball, recording 10 sacks in the win.
Conner Jones finished with seven tackles and four sacks while Austin Johnson recorded a team-best eight tackles and three sacks.
North Laurel 50, Johnson Central 30
The Jaguars tallied 405 yards of total offense during their 50-30 win over Johnson Central.
North Laurel ran for 186 yards and passed for 219, as the Jaguar defense limited the Golden Eagles to only 227 yards of total offense.
Tucker Warren completes 9-of-13 pass attempts for 219 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 12 yards and one touchdown.
Christian Larkey had a huge game in the backfield by leading the team with 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Trey Holmes ran for 27 yards and a touchdown while Elijah Miller and Cole Messer each had touchdown receptions.
Messer led North Laurel with 65 receiving yards while Miller added 51 and Logan Hall finished with 46 receiving yards.
Holmes and Larkey each finished with six tackles apiece while Holmes also forced a fumble. Messer had an interception while Austin Johnson blocked a punt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.