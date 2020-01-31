NLMS gets first loss of season in state championship by 1 point

The North Laurel Middle School seventh grade boys team finished as state runners-up in this year’s Kentucky Basketball Commission Championship on Sunday with a heartbreaking 47-46 loss to Henderson County.
“We came out hot early, started playing well, our defensive pressure was really bothering them and we controlled most of the game, led most of the game,” said NLMS seventh grade coach Roy Rawlings. “In the fourth quarter, they (Henderson County) started making some shots and getting some transition offensive baskets on us and was able to cut into our lead and eventually take it over.”
The NLMS seventh grade boys team went into Sunday’s game undefeated with a region championship, with this team finishing as back-to-back region championships after winning their region last season, as well.
Rawlings said that getting to play in the KBC state tournament is much like the same atmosphere these players are likely to face when they move up to the high school level.
“It’s really good for them because it prepares them for the atmosphere that they will see later on at the high school level,” he said. “When we played a couple weeks ago at the region finals, it had a great atmosphere.”
Though Sunday’s game didn’t finish quite the way the team was hoping, Rawlings said he’s extremely proud of his team.
“It’s a great group of kids, they compete and they want to win,” he said. “In two years at the middle school level, they are right now 66-1 with a state championship finish as sixth graders and a state runner-up finish as seventh graders. The talent is there. We’ve got a really good group that starts with Cole Jervis who leads the team as point guard, with the defensive energy that Colton Rawlings brings, rebounding from Samuel Kreis and Brayden Howard—those kids have a will to win and that’s what they want to do.”
Rawlings said the impressive record this team has had over the past two years all comes back to their work ethic and will to win.
“It’s a really good group and I hope they’re proud of all of their accomplishments,” he said. “This group here, the majority of them started playing together when they were in second grade, so they’ve been working and this has been a goal of theirs since a really young age to compete and they want to continue on. It’s goals they have set and they are willing to put in the work to get there.”
