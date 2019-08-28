NLMS 6th grade remains unbeaten with win over Jessie Clark

The North Laurel sixth grade Jaguars improves to 3-0 after defeating Jessie Clark on Saturday, 22-0.
Coach Austin Moore’s team turned in another solid outing on both sides of the ball.
“Nicholas Citowitz continued with the hard hits on defense,” Moore said. “Jaren Taylor had a long fumble recovery return that in the 2nd half.
Cooper Robinson, EJ Allen, and Citowitz all had big games rushing the ball. Jeb Burkhart, Reese Sutton, and Jaren Taylor each had great games on the defensive line.”
North Laurel jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter after a touchdown run and two-point conversion by Cooper Robinson.
Robinson’s second touchdown combined with EJ Allen’s two-point conversion in the second quarter increased the Jaguars’ lead to 16-0 in the second quarter.
Citowitz’s interception return for a touchdown put the finishing touches on the win as North Laurel cruised to an easy 22-point victory.
