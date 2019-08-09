NLMS 8th grade rushes for 200 yards during 32-8 win over Highlands

The North Laurel Jaguars eighth grade football team came away with a big win over Ft. Thomas Highlands to open the season.
North Laurel scored early and often to record a convincing 32-8 victory over the Bluebirds.
The Jaguars piled up 200 rushing yards on the ground and threw for 91 yards to finish with 291 yards of total offense.
Tucker Warren completed all three of his pass attempts for 91 yards and a touchdown while running for 41 yards and a score.
Elijah Johnson led the way with two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown while Christian Larkey’s reception totaled 56 yards.
Johnson added 12 rushing yards while converting four, two-point attempts.
Logan Hall led the Jaguars with 53 rushing yards and one touchdown while Larkey finished with 33 yards. Trey Holmes rushed for 26 yards and Ethan Rogers collected 34 rushing yards on two carries.
North Laurel’s defense limited Highlands to 11 rushing yards and 148 yards of total offense.
Cole Messer finished with four tackles and an interception while Holmes finished with a team-high seven tackles. Conner Jones totaled six tackles while five players finished with two tackles apiece and four players totaled one tackle apiece.
North Laurel’s seventh grade dropped a 22-8 decision to Highlands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.