LONDON — Jessica Miller’s first year as the Lady Jaguars soccer has been a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic but after the KHSAA’s announcement last week stating the soccer sports season will begin in September, things are beginning to have a little normalcy now.
“I am very excited that KHSAA has finally given us an official start date,” Miller said. “I am especially happy that our seniors are going to get to enjoy their final high school season. The girls were clearly worried for a while about whether or not they would even get a season, and what that season would look like. Upon hearing the news, they were thrilled to know that will get to play this fall.”
North Laurel did initially lose three games on its schedule due to the later start date, but Miller stated she's in the process of attempting to reschedule the games.
“I was hired on late in the year, so our game schedule was already a little thinner than in previous years,” Miller said. “Now that the season start date has been pushed back a whole month, we lost three games. I’ve managed to reschedule one, and I’m still working on trying to reschedule the other two.
“I am relieved to know that after all the time and hard work the players have put in this summer that it will not have been for nothing,” she added. “We all look forward to fiercely defending our region champion title.”
Miller acknowledged pushing the season start date back gives her team a lot more time to prepare. She also feels an official start date takes off some mental stress, too.
“The issue comes in when you consider all of the restrictions that are on us to ensure everyone’s health and safety,” she said. “Not being able to scrimmage or even play short-sides games at practices definitely hurts, but I know everyone is in the same boat.
“Now that KHSAA has set an official start date, it does take off some mental stress because at least we know there are plans in place for us to have a season, however, it doesn’t take away all the stress,” Miller added. “Things change every day. The number of COVID-19 cases rise and fall. Restrictions are lifted only to be put back in place. This leaves some room for doubt in the back of my mind as to whether or not this fall season will happen as planned. I truly hope that it does. The closer we get to the start date, the more anxious and excited I am for the girls to finally play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.