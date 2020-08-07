LONDON -- When North Laurel coach Chris Larkey heard the news last week that the KHSAA decided to begin the high school football season on Friday, Sept. 11, Larkey admitted he was surprised to see teams almost get to play a full slate of 10 regular-season games.
"I was shocked we got nine games," he said. I expected six to eight games. I was more than happy for the kids. I know our kids were very happy (with the decision). It's something they have worried about since March."
With the season pushed into September, Larkey confirmed there weren't many changes.
North Laurel will begin the season with a road game against Lincoln County before hosting Perry Central on Friday, Sept. 18. It will mark the first time the Jaguars will get to play on the field's new turf surface.
"Our schedule didn't change much," Larkey said. "We were able to fill our open date with a team we were supposed to play anyway and being allowed to play a week later will help."
The big thing for Larkey is seeing his team having a chance to play.
"I'm very glad to get to play and coach these kids and I'm still worried about these kids and families," he said.
Larkey admitted he had a few concerns about the updated practice dates.
"The time allowed isn't much," he said. "The only thing that I didn't like was kids not being able to wear a helmet sooner because it allows them to get acclimated to the heat and safety issues. But no scrimmages and less time to prepare are the same for everyone so it works out fine.
"We as coaches started preparing the kids for no season back in June so they would be somewhat prepared for the disappointment," Larkey added. "The unknown still exists because things can change overnight with this global virus."
Larkey said he is excited to be able to start preparing for the season to kick-off but acknowledged there were some things he is interested in seeing answered.
"We are still waiting on the KHSAA to set the guidelines for attendance and some other things," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.