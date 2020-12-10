LONDON — Like most coaches across the state, North Laurel girls basketball coach Eddie Mahan said the delay of the high school basketball season has been difficult for himself and his players.
With another KHSAA Board of Control meeting taking place on Thursday, Mahan is anxious to see if the Dec. 14 practice date and Jan. 4 start of the season date will hold.
“The week before our season was postponed my young team was starting to show improvement in many areas and I’m sure when we come back we will have taken many steps back,” he said. “One of the hardest things for my players though is as one player said, ‘feeling like being on a roller coaster’ with our season. Right now, I know they are trying to stay in shape and still try to individually work on their game but with their season always seeming to be in jeopardy, I don’t know how much motivation they have to do it consistently.
“With our political climate in the state of Kentucky I was not surprised by our delay at all,” he added. “I know the KHSAA and Julian Tackett are doing their best to allow the kids of our state to have a full and safe season as well as ensure our kids are back to in-person school, if that is what families choose for their kids. However, as we have all realized, this does not seem to be the goal of everyone.”
With the upcoming Board of Control meeting approaching quickly, Mahan admitted It’s become hard to get excited about any date of return.
“We all seem to feel the dark cloud of another postponement possible this week,” he said. “With the KHSAA meeting on Dec. 10, you know that the Dec. 14 date is in jeopardy.
“I have a fifth-grade daughter who has played the last five months of travel basketball in surrounding states and we have not had one issue of COVID stemming from these tournaments,” he added. “It becomes very concerning to me when the CDC director has said the best place for our students in school, but yet, we still stay shut down. I know I am very appreciative that our school system allowed everyone to come to in-person school until we were shut down again.
“I’ve heard multiple times here recently that ‘coaches are for postponing or even canceling the season’ but I can tell you that is not me,” he continued. “I’ve learned over the last few months that coaches associations and teacher associations that are dominated by Fayette and Jefferson County members apparently do not speak for me.”
Even with the unknown of Thursday’s meeting, Mahan is holding out hope the Jan. 4 start date will remain in place.
“If we can start games on Jan. 4, all I care about is that our kids get to play,” he admitted. “Nothing compares to a full gym with cheerleaders, dance teams, and the band playing but I know that is not feasible right now. I would like for parents to get to watch if at all possible as we all know they sacrifice so much for kids to be able to do what they love. I also hope that we can have as close to a full season as what would be practical without harming spring sport athletes.
“Those are my biggest goals for this basketball season,” Mahan added. “It’s so different to be thinking that as our goals as normally my biggest concern in a normal year would be our defensive rotation or are we rebounding well. I look forward to whenever those are my main concerns again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.