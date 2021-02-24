LONDON — North Laurel extended its perfect record to 16-0, but it wasn’t easy.
The Jaguars (16-0) ran into a rough and tough Somerset squad that held its own throughout before seeing North Laurel pull off a 75-69 win.
North Laurel held a slim 31-30 edge at halftime before holding on and pulling off a 75-69 victory.
Sophomore Reed Sheppard turned in a 41-point, four-rebound, five-assist effort to lead the Jaguars while Ryan Davidson added 18 points and two highlight film dunks while Brody Brock finished with an 11-point effort.
“Tonight was a hard-fought win,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “Credit Somerset for making things very tough on us. We had to earn every point tonight. Brody Brock provided a much-need spark offensively and I thought that was the difference in the game.
“It’s great for us to be in close games like this and have to work through some adversity,” he added. “We are still playing a lot young guys. The more opportunities we have like tonight will help us down the road.”
North Laurel was coming off a blowout win over Whitley County less than 24 hours before taking on Somerset and fell behind early in the first quarter before closing it out with a 9-0 run.
The Jaguars trailed 33-31 at halftime before taking a 58-54 advantage into the fourth quarter.
North Laurel did just enough in the final eight minutes to pull off the six-point win while outscoring the Briar Jumpers, 17-15.
Nate Valentine’s squad shot only 12-of-29 in the first half before hitting 13-of-23 shot attempts in the second half to finish 25-of-52 from the floor, including going 8-of-21 from the charity stripe.
Somerset finished the game hitting on only 23-of-62 shot attempts while going 12-of-30 from 3-point range. The two teams combined to only have five turnovers for the game.
North Laurel 75, Somerset 69
Somerset 13 20 21 15 69
North Laurel 14 17 27 17 75
Somerset (69) — Grundy 27, Stevens 23, Burton 3, Acey 7, Smith 9.
North Laurel (75) — Sheppard 41, Sizemore 2, Davidson 18, Brock 11, Keen 1, Messer 2.
