1. South Laurel (4-1 overall, 1-0 vs. 13th Region competition)
The Lady Cardinals had a heck of a week after dropping an 88-86 heartbreaker to Mercer County.
South Laurel responded by winning its second straight WYMT Mountain Classic championship by defeating Shelby Valley, 60-48, in the semifinals and Hazard, 73-49, in the title game.
Ally Collett captured MVP honors after scoring 44 points in the tournament, including a 24-point in the title game.
Sydnie Hall scored 24 points in the title game as well, hitting a WYMT Mountain Classic record eight 3-pointers. Hall was 8-of-11 from 3-point range.
And how about senior Amerah Steele's play against Whitley County? Steele scored 29 points while grabbing 14 rebounds and finishing with five steals.
2. North Laurel (4-1, 2-0)
The Lady Jaguars continue to shine, upending both Perry Central (67-48) and Oneida Baptist (82-22) this past week.
Seventh-grader Halle Collins had a heck of a game against Perry Central, finishing with 23 points and six rebounds while Hailee Valentine scored 22 points while finishing with six rebounds.
Twelve players scored in North Laurel’s 60-point victory over Oneida Baptist with Gracie Jervis leading the way with an 11-point scoring effort while Brooke Nicholson and Chloe McKnight each scored 10 points apiece.
3. Bell County (3-1, 2-0)
The Lady Bobcats saw their three-game win streak come to an end after falling to Johnson Central (65-60) on Saturday.
Bell County did manage to pick up a 54-46 win over Harlan County this past week that saw Tallahassee McQueen score 14 points.
4. Clay County (4-2, 1-1)
The Lady Tigers have been inconsistent so far, but the play of senior Kaylee Mathis hasn’t.
Mathis was averaging 20.4 points per game going into Monday’s matchup with Perry Central while Taylor Asher is turning in a 14.0 scoring average.
5. Jackson County (5-0, 3-0)
The Lady Generals continue to impress and are now off to their best start in a long time.
Taya Davis is pouring in 20 points per game and is also averaging 6.4 rebounds per game.
Jackson County has a chance to show just how good they are when they participate in the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash in Corbin this week.
6. Williamsburg (5-1, 4-0)
The Lady Yellow Jackets are coming off a huge win over Corbin. Williamsburg handed the Lady Redhounds a 71-43 defeat at Corbin and is now 1-0 in district play.
Senior Lillie Hall is playing some great basketball. She averaged 24 points, 7.4 assists per game, 6 rebounds per game and 4 steals per game during Williamsburg’s two games this past week.
Mikkah Siler is also turning heads, too. She was leading the Lady Yellow Jackets with an 18.5 scoring average and a 10.0 rebounding average going into last Friday’s game with Corbin.
7. Whitley County (3-3, 2-1)
The Lady Colonels look much-improved from last season after picking up wins over Barbourville and White Academy, Tennessee, this past week, but they saw their winning percentage drop to .500 after falling to 50th District foe South Laurel on Monday.
8. Knox Central (1-3, 1-1)
The Lady Panthers are losers of three straight, but the defeats have come against some good teams.
Knox Central is led by guard Presley Partin, who is putting up some impressive numbers. She scored 31 points and had nine rebounds against Perry Central and had a 20-point, 6-rebound effort against Estill County.
9. Harlan County (0-2, 0-2)
The Lady Black Bears are hoping to find the win column soon. They dropped a 70-58 decision to Whitley County and fell, 54-46, to Bell County.
Harlan County does have a key game against Middlesboro coming up before participating in a couple of holiday tournaments.
10. Corbin (4-2, 3-1)
The Lady Redhounds got off to a good start, but consecutive losses to both Williamsburg and McCreary Central now at .500 on the season.
The Lady Redhounds took one on the chin against the Lady Yellow Jackets, falling, 71-43, while also dropping its first 50th District game during the process.
Note: Each teams' record and players' stats reflect games played up until Monday, Dec. 16.
