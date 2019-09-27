1. Williamsburg (4-1 overall, 1-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
Keeping Jerry Herron’s squad at the No. 1 spot might be a surprise to many, but not to me. Yes, the Yellow Jackets drooped a 41-13 decision to Somerset this past week, but the game was a bit closer than the final score indicated
But the deciding factor to me was Williamsburg’s and Bell County’s opponents’ combined record.
Yellow Jacket opponents are a combined 13-8 while the Bobcats’ opponents are 6-13.
So yep, Williamsburg remains the top-ranked team for the second consecutive week.
Herron’s squad ran into a buzz-saw against the Briar Jumpers.
Williamsburg only trailed 14-13 at halftime but ran out of gas during the final 14 minutes of play.
Dalton Ponder threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns in the loss while Caleb Rose had a big game with eight receptions, 181 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.
Things don’t get any easier today with the Yellow Jackets traveling to play Lexington Christian.
2. Bell County (4-0, 3-0)
The Bobcats are rolling offensively.
Bell County handed Whitley County a 42-21 loss last week which saw the Bobcats roll up 377 rushing yards on the ground.
Quarterback London Stephney continues to be a one-man wrecking crew, finishing with 75 passing yards and a touchdown along with 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Baker led Bell County with 151 rushing yards while Cameron Burnett caught two passes for 48 yards and a score.
The Bobcats shouldn’t be challenged again until their regular-season finale against No. 4 ranked Harlan County.
3. Corbin (2-2, 1-0)
The Redhounds were off this past week after suffering consecutive losses for the first time since 2015.
The week off came at a good time, allowing Corbin to prepare for Friday’s game against Bowling Green.
Many are expecting the Purples to cruise to an easy win at Campbell Field today, but don’t be surprised to see the Redhounds pull off the win.
4. Harlan County (4-1, 2-0)
The Black Bears took one on the chin when they traveled to play Wayne County last Friday.
The Cardinals handed Harlan County a 55-22 loss while outgaining the Black Bears in total offense, 451-395.
Harlan County quarterback threw the ball 21 times while finishing with 185 passing yards and one touchdown while receiver Matthew Brown led the way with six receptions, 146 receiving yards and one touchdown. Tailback Ben Landis finishes with 98 rushing yards in the loss.
The Black Bears will try to get back on track today with a road district game against No. 8 Clay County.
5. Knox Central (1-4, 0-2)
Injuries to key players combined with inexperience have taken their toll on the Panthers so far.
Fred Hoskins’ squad took another loss last week by dropping a 31-12 decision to Bourbon County.
Knox Central’s offense struggled throughout the contest with Brady Worley completing only 3-of-15 pass attempts for 20 yards while the ground game totaled 206 yards. Seth Huff led the charge with 119 rushing yards and two scores.
Things don’t get any easier today with the Panthers having to travel to play Tennessee power Knoxville Central.
6. Whitley County (2-2, 0-2)
The Colonels hung tough in their 42-21 loss to No. 2 Bell County but ran out of gas in the end.
Coach Jep Irwin is patiently building the Colonels into a winner, and in the long run, Whitley County will be fine.
Seth Mills threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the loss while Woody Lawson led the Colonels with 68 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Caleb Irwin led Whitley County with a reception that went for a 40-yard touchdown.
The Colonels have an important game today against favorite district Pulaski County.
7. North Laurel (3-2, 0-0)
The Jaguars continue to get better each week and tossed a shut out on the road during their 20-0 win over Perry Central.
North Laurel’s defense limited the Commodores to only 179 rushing yards, including -1 yards rushing.
Quarterback Dalton Sizemore shines on offense, completing 11-of-18 pass attempts for 192 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 39 yards on the ground. He also finished with an interception on defense and returned it 45 yards.
Just remember the rankings were written before Thursday's First Priority Bowl.
8. Clay County (3-1, 1-0)
The Tigers continue to lead Class 4A I’m rushing yards after totaling 431 yards on the ground during their 47-30 win over Leslie County.
Tailback Chandler Hibbard ran for 279 yards and four touchdowns while Raven Avnet collected three receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Clay County has a big challenge in front of them when they face-off against No. 4 Harlan County today.
9. South Laurel (2-3, 0-1)
The Cardinals remain in the top 10 despite taking a tough loss on the road against Lincoln County.
South Laurel’s defense has allowed more than 40 points twice this season and 80 points during its loss to Bell County. The Cardinals are allowing almost 39 points per game.
Donnie Burdine’s squad dropped a 42-14 decision against the Patriots that saw South Laurel total more than 340 yards. Tailback Jordan Ramey continues his successful season, tallying 160 yards and one touchdown while Traeton Napier caught seven passes for 78 yards. Logan Gentry completed 15-of-23 pass attempts for 160 yards and one touchdown.
10. Middlesboro (4-1, 1-0)
The Yellow Jackets dug themselves a 19-0 hole before rallying to beat Pineville, 20-19.
Middlesboro displayed another gutsy effort after getting off to a slow start. The Yellow Jackets will have an even tougher test today at home with unbeaten Breathitt County paying a visit.
