1. South Laurel (17-4 overall, 11-2 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Cardinals put on a defensive show during Tuesday’s 66-41 win over Corbin. They also locked up the 50th District’s top seed during the process.
South Laurel has now won five games in a row over the Redhounds and the 41 points are the lowest output Corbin has had since scoring 39 against the Cardinals back in January 2019.
The big question is can South Laurel continue its impressive play? The Cardinals will be tested in the next week or so with games against an improved Williamsburg squad, then North Laurel and Harlan County.
2. Clay County (14-6, 8-1)
The Tigers are living up to their preseason hype. They just recorded their second win over North Laurel and are now in the driver’s seat for the 49th District’s top seed.
Glenn Gray’s squad is heating up at the right time and a big reason is because of the play of Jacob Curry, who torched North Laurel for 30 points while hitting six 3-pointers.
3. Middlesboro (14-7, 7-5)
Are they ranked too high? Maybe, maybe not, but other than South Laurel, the Yellow Jackets are the hottest team in the region.
Lewis Morris has done a fantastic job with Middlesboro. The Yellow Jackets are winners of five straight and defeated North Laurel (73-68) and Harlan County (59-55) just this past week.
4. Harlan County (15-6, 6-3)
The Black Bears saw their eight-game win streak come to a screeching half after dropping a 59-55 road decision to Middlesboro on Tuesday.
Despite the loss, Harlan County is a scary-good team. The loss to the Yellow Jackets is just a minor setback.
5. Knox Central (15-5, 4-0)
The Panthers suffered a bad home loss on Tuesday after falling to Wayne County on a last-second shot. I’m gonna give Knox Central a little benefit of the doubt since the Panthers hadn't played in over a week.
6. North Laurel (14-7, 7-3)
The Jaguars’ seven-game road trip has not been kind so far. North Laurel is now 1-3 during the trip after Tuesday’s 76-67 loss to Clay County.
North Laurel is struggling a tad bit right now but the Jaguars still have plenty of enough time to get things straightened out before postseason play begins.
7. Corbin (11-9, 5-5)
The last time the Redhounds lost five in a row was Jan. 30, 2014, and guess what? Corbin rebounded and reached the 13th Region title game before falling to Clay County.
So don’t go counting out the Redhounds just yet.
Tony Pietrowski’s squad will be primed and ready to make a postseason run once the ball is tipped in late February.
Corbin dropped a 66-41 decision to South Laurel on Tuesday at home and now finds itself needing a win in the worst way.
8. Bell County (7-12, 4-5)
It’s been the same ole song and dance for the Bobcats — they’re playing teams close, but just can’t seem to get a big win.
Bell County had Henry Clay on the ropes Tuesday before losing, 54-49. The Bobcats also dropped a five-point decision (57-52) this past Saturday to top-ranked South Laurel.
Brad Sizemore’s squad is talented, but they’ve gotta find a way to get over the hump.
9. Harlan (8-10, 5-5)
Just when I thought the Green Dragons had turned the corner by winning six straight, they go and lose three in a row.
Harlan has some important games coming up, so it’s going to be interesting to see just how well the Green Dragons fare in those games.
10. Williamsburg (11-10, 5-7)
The Yellow Jackets are heating up at the right time. Nick Napier’s squad is riding a season-best four-game win streak after knocking off rival Whitley County at home on Tuesday, 81-65.
Williamsburg will now face tough challenges during the next few days with a road matchup against No. 1 South Laurel coming up today and a home matchup with Corbin on Tuesday.
