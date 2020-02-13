No. 25 Union comes up short at home

BARBOURVILLE – It was just one of those nights. No. 25 Union College men's basketball had nearly every stat in its favor except for the most important one as visiting Tennessee Wesleyan University picked up the 82-77 Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) win last week.
The loss drops Union to 17-9 overall and 14-6 in the AAC, while Tennessee Wesleyan improved to 11-11 overall and 9-10 in conference play.
COULD NOT CATCH UP
Union led 40-37 at the break after a fast-paced, back-and-forth first half. The first five minutes of the second was more of the same, as a Markelle Turner 3-pointer put Union up 49-47 with 15:33 to go.
Tennessee Wesleyan responded with a 7-0 spurt to take a 54-49 edge and never looked back. The visitors led by as much as seven, but Blake Ervin scored all eight points during an 8-2 run to pull Union within 66-65 with 5:59 remaining. Ervin hit a pair of 3-pointers during the rally.
Richard Brown scored with 3:48 to keep Union within one at 70-69; however, Tennessee Wesleyan netted the next seven points to open up a 77-69 cushion at the 1:38 mark. Union continued to fight, pulling within 79-77 when Turner drained a 3-pointer with 2 seconds to go. But it was too little, too late as Tennessee Wesleyan closed out the game scoring the final three points for the 82-77 win.
STAT OF THE GAME
Turnovers proved to be Union's bugaboo, coughing it up 23 times with Tennessee Wesleyan scoring 22 points off of them. Tennessee Wesleyan committed 12 turnovers, resulting in 16 points for Union.
BALANCED SCORING ATTACK
Only two players scored in double figures for Union as all but one player scored for the hosts. Brown led the way with 14 points with Ervin adding 11. Jakobe Wharton and Austin Cummins each chipped in nine, while Turner and Kelvin Jackson scored eight apiece.
BULLDOG NOTES
Union made more field goals (31-30) and 3-pointers (9-3) than Tennessee Wesleyan. Yet, the visitors made a living at the foul line in going 19-for-27 (70.4 percent). Union went 6-for-8 at the line.
Union outrebounded Tennessee Wesleyan 38-31 with Brown leading the way with eight.
Ervin and Cummins each hit three 3-pointers.
This is Union's first loss to Tennessee Wesleyan since 2016, snapping a nine-game win streak.
NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS
Union hits the road Saturday to face Truett McConnell University (Ga.) in another AAC clash. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
