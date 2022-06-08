Nominees announced for sixth annual Trispy Awards  

The fall, winter, and spring sports nominees have been released for the sixth annual Trispy Awards, which honor the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox, and Whitley counties.

This year’s Trispy Awards will be conducted virtually as a video of the award ceremony will be released on both The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune websites along with both newspapers’ Facebook pages, and the Trispy Facebook Page. The date of when the video of the award ceremony will be available to be viewed is Thursday, June 30 at 8 p.m.

A magazine with all the nominees will also be released for nominees, families, and community members to remember what has been a great year in Tri-County athletics.

The event, co-hosted by The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune, will feature awards in more than 30 categories, including individual awards for each fall, winter, and spring sport.

Listed below are the fall, winter, and spring sports nominees (nominees are listed in alphabetical order) in each category:

Boys Golf

Lucas Binder, North Laurel

Eli Fischer, Corbin

Brayden Reed, South Laurel

Girls Golf

Kinsley Blair, North Laurel

Kendall Hacker, North Laurel

Kimberlee Helton, Corbin

Boys Cross County

John Hail, Corbin

Sean Simons, Corbin

Will Stanko, South Laurel

Girls Cross Country

Taylor Allen, North Laurel

Abby Mabe, Lynn Camp

Mary Simons, Corbin

Boys Soccer

Henry Chappell, North Laurel

Chesney Jacobs, Corbin

Jose Torres, Corbin

Girls Soccer

Josie Gill, South Laurel

Olivia Jones, Corbin

Autumn Sawyers, Whitley County

Volleyball

Bailey Brown, Whitley County

Ivy Greer, CHAT

Emma Krutsinger, Corbin

Football

Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg

Austin Johnson, North Laurel

Seth Mills, Corbin

Girls Basketball

Halle Collins, Knox Central

Kallie Housley, Corbin

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Boys Basketball

Ryan Davidson, North Laurel

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Jevonte Turner, Knox Central

Girls Swimming

Gloria Anderson, Corbin

Belle Chappell, North Laurel

Madison Jones, South Laurel

Boys Swimming

Jonah Black, Corbin

Brooks Dizney, North Laurel

Jason Killian, Corbin

Girls Bowling

Kaylie Farmer, Corbin

Leah Pataki, Corbin

Rylee Petrey, Corbin

Madison Young, Corbin

Boys Bowling

Tanner Davis, Corbin

Noah Giles, Corbin

Mark Prewitt, Corbin

Boys Wrestling

Anthony Colmus, Whitley County

Sam Haynes, Whitley County

Seth Huff, Corbin

Girls Wrestling

Hannah Foster, Knox Central

Ivy Partin, Knox Central

Hannah White, Corbin

Boys Archery

Chaz Disney, Corbin

Tayten Sowders, South Laurel

Logan Tyree, North Laurel

Girls Archery

Jayden Azbill, North Laurel

Addison Metcalf, North Laurel

Ashlyn Osborne, North Laurel

Cheer Team

Corbin High School

Knox Central High School

North Laurel High School

Bass Fishing

Lance Smith & Hunter Bright, Knox Central

Matthew Hinkle & Joshua Cochran, North Laurel

Bracken Castle & Bryson Potter, Whitley County

Baseball

Cameron Combs, Corbin

Kade Elam, Corbin

Caden Petrey, Whitley County

Fastpitch

Ryleigh Petrey, Whitley County

Bailey Stewart, Corbin

Emily Sizemore, North Laurel

Track Male

Bronson Bates, Williamsburg

Corbin 4x800 Meter Relay runners: John Hail, Noah Bonnell, Connor Messer and Sean Simons

Michael Smith, Barbourville

Track Female

Lylah Mattingly, Williamsburg

Madison Peace, Williamsburg

Maddie Joe Russell, Corbin

Tennis Male

Dylan Koen, Corbin

Quinn Maguet, Corbin

Alex Smith, Knox Central

Tennis Female

Jaron Gray, North Laurel

Lindsay Jones, Corbin

Rachel Morton, Corbin

Boys Coach

Winner will be announced when video is released

Girls Coach

Winner will be announced when video is released

Boys Team

Winner will be announced when video is released

Girls Team

Winner will be announced when video is released

Male Athlete

Winner will be announced when video is released

Female Athlete

Winner will be announced when video is released

Lifetime Achievement Award

Recipient will be announced when video is released

