Nominees announced for sixth annual Trispy Awards  

The fall, winter, and spring sports nominees have been released for the sixth annual Trispy Awards, which honor the top high school athletes in Laurel, Knox, and Whitley counties.
This year’s Trispy Awards will be conducted virtually as a video of the award ceremony will be released on both The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune websites along with both newspapers’ Facebook pages, and the Trispy Facebook Page. The date of when the video of the award ceremony will be available to be viewed is Thursday, June 30 at 8 p.m.
A magazine with all the nominees will also be released for nominees, families, and community members to remember what has been a great year in Tri-County athletics.
The event, co-hosted by The Sentinel-Echo and The Times-Tribune, will feature awards in more than 30 categories, including individual awards for each fall, winter, and spring sport.
Listed below are the fall, winter, and spring sports nominees (nominees are listed in alphabetical order) in each category:
Boys Golf
Lucas Binder, North Laurel
Eli Fischer, Corbin
Brayden Reed, South Laurel
Girls Golf
Kinsley Blair, North Laurel
Kendall Hacker, North Laurel
Kimberlee Helton, Corbin
Boys Cross County
John Hail, Corbin
Sean Simons, Corbin
Will Stanko, South Laurel
Girls Cross Country
Taylor Allen, North Laurel
Abby Mabe, Lynn Camp
Mary Simons, Corbin
Boys Soccer
Henry Chappell, North Laurel
Chesney Jacobs, Corbin
Jose Torres, Corbin
Girls Soccer
Josie Gill, South Laurel
Olivia Jones, Corbin
Autumn Sawyers, Whitley County
Volleyball
Bailey Brown, Whitley County
Ivy Greer, CHAT
Emma Krutsinger, Corbin
Football
Sydney Bowen, Williamsburg
Austin Johnson, North Laurel
Seth Mills, Corbin
Girls Basketball
Halle Collins, Knox Central
Kallie Housley, Corbin
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Boys Basketball
Ryan Davidson, North Laurel
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Jevonte Turner, Knox Central
Girls Swimming
Gloria Anderson, Corbin
Belle Chappell, North Laurel
Madison Jones, South Laurel
Boys Swimming
Jonah Black, Corbin
Brooks Dizney, North Laurel
Jason Killian, Corbin
Girls Bowling
Kaylie Farmer, Corbin
Leah Pataki, Corbin
Rylee Petrey, Corbin
Madison Young, Corbin
Boys Bowling
Tanner Davis, Corbin
Noah Giles, Corbin
Mark Prewitt, Corbin
Boys Wrestling
Anthony Colmus, Whitley County
Sam Haynes, Whitley County
Seth Huff, Corbin
Girls Wrestling
Hannah Foster, Knox Central
Ivy Partin, Knox Central
Hannah White, Corbin
Boys Archery
Chaz Disney, Corbin
Tayten Sowders, South Laurel
Logan Tyree, North Laurel
Girls Archery
Jayden Azbill, North Laurel
Addison Metcalf, North Laurel
Ashlyn Osborne, North Laurel
Cheer Team
Corbin High School
Knox Central High School
North Laurel High School
Bass Fishing
Lance Smith & Hunter Bright, Knox Central
Matthew Hinkle & Joshua Cochran, North Laurel
Bracken Castle & Bryson Potter, Whitley County
Baseball
Cameron Combs, Corbin
Kade Elam, Corbin
Caden Petrey, Whitley County
Fastpitch
Ryleigh Petrey, Whitley County
Bailey Stewart, Corbin
Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
Track Male
Bronson Bates, Williamsburg
Corbin 4x800 Meter Relay runners: John Hail, Noah Bonnell, Connor Messer and Sean Simons
Michael Smith, Barbourville
Track Female
Lylah Mattingly, Williamsburg
Madison Peace, Williamsburg
Maddie Joe Russell, Corbin
Tennis Male
Dylan Koen, Corbin
Quinn Maguet, Corbin
Alex Smith, Knox Central
Tennis Female
Jaron Gray, North Laurel
Lindsay Jones, Corbin
Rachel Morton, Corbin
Boys Coach
Winner will be announced when video is released
Girls Coach
Winner will be announced when video is released
Boys Team
Winner will be announced when video is released
Girls Team
Winner will be announced when video is released
Male Athlete
Winner will be announced when video is released
Female Athlete
Winner will be announced when video is released
Lifetime Achievement Award
Recipient will be announced when video is released
