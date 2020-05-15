Non-renewal letters rescinded for high school head coaches

LONDON—After receiving pink slips last week stating that their contracts would not be renewed for the 2020-21 school year, Laurel County Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett confirmed on Wednesday that the non-renewal letters of all high school head coaches has been rescinded.
Head coaches, assistant coaches and band directors throughout Laurel County received pink slips last week stating that their contract of employment regarding extra-pay for coaching duties would not be renewed for the 2020-21 school year but the Laurel County School District has since rescinded those letters for high school head coaches.
Bennett released the following statement concerning the decision to rescind the non-renewal letters to the high school head coaches:
“Per recommendations and guidance regarding next year’s athletic programs from KDE and KHSAA, we sent all of our sports non-renewal of extra-pay letters. The letters received by coaches were regarding extra-pay for coaching duties. The basis for this decision is that we have not received verification that fall/spring sports will be permitted next school year. We greatly value our wonderful coaches and athletic programs and hold them in the highest regard. We are proud of the rich history and success of our athletic programs. We recognize the tremendous benefits of school-related athletic programs to build responsibility, character, perseverance, and teamwork. We want to be sure that we are acting as good stewards and allocating resources in the most responsible manner. If fall and spring sports are not permitted in Kentucky schools, it would not be the best use of resources to hire coaches with no athletes to coach.
Consequently, we notified staff of non-renewals of extra-pay within statutory guidelines. Athletic Directors were to notify each coach prior to receipt of his/her letter. We are hopeful as we continue through the state’s reopening phases, there will be early indications that sports seasons will be permitted to resume in Kentucky in the fall. Currently, there is no statement from a state regulatory agency regarding when athletic participation in Kentucky schools may resume. Yesterday morning (Tuesday), we rescinded the non-renewal letters of the head high school coaches. We rescinded the head high school coach letters so they may continue working in an administrative capacity to respond quickly if Kentucky schools are permitted to resume athletic programs. We are hopeful that we can resume our tremendous athletic programs as soon as possible. We can rescind the non-renewal of extra-pay when we have more information regarding the possibility of Kentucky schools resuming all or certain athletic programs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.