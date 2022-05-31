The North Laurel and South Laurel boys and girls tennis seasons have come to an end.
On Tuesday, the 2022 KHSAA Boys and Girls State Tennis Tournament began with several student-athletes from North Laurel and one from South Laurel competing.
In the 13th Region Boys and Girls Tennis Tournament, North Laurel had five entries with eight student-athletes to qualify to move onto the state tournament, including the doubles team of Will Walton and Jasper Jones for the boys. On the girls team, doubles team Eva Clark and Baylie McCreary, and Meg Brock and Molly Hamm qualified to compete at the state level. In singles, the North Laurel boys tennis team sent Mahir Neeraj and the North Laurel girls team sent Jaron Gray.
For South Laurel boys tennis, Will Wagers qualified in the region tournament to go on and compete in the state tournament in singles action.
In the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday, the boys doubles team of Jones and Walton were defeated by Corbin’s Josh Ball and Daniel Byrley, 6-2, 6-0. In girls doubles action, McCreary and Clark were defeated by Casey County’s Karis Cundiff and Mollie Harne, 6-1, 6-4, and Brock and Hamm were defeated by Webster County’s Allison Meisel and Maggie Jones, 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10).
In girls singles action, Gray was defeated by Barbourville’s Sarah Smith, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10).
In boys singles action, South Laurel’s Wagers was defeated by Knox Central’s Alexander Smith, 6-0, 6-0, in first-round action on Tuesday while North Laurel’s Neeraj was defeated by Bowling Green’s Houston St. John, 6-0, 6-0, in the first round.
With the losses, the North Laurel and South Laurel boys and girls tennis teams saw an end to their season while state tournament play will continue this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.