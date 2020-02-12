RICHMOND—The North Laurel and South Laurel boys and girls swim teams competed in the KHSAA Region Nine Swimming and Diving Championships at Alumni Coliseum at Eastern Kentucky University over the weekend.
After Friday’s preliminaries were cancelled due to the weather conditions, the region meet was condensed into one day with no preliminary events and only timed finals on Saturday.
The North Laurel and South Laurel boys and girls swim teams were just two of 18 schools from as far away as West Virginia and the Ohio border to the Virginia border and the Tennessee border up to Richmond, with the largest land boundary for any of the nine regions.
The North Laurel Jaguars finished in 9th place overall over the weekend with the girls team finishing in ninth place while the boys team also took ninth place on Saturday.
“Competing against teams that have pools readily available five days a week without a forty-five minute bus ride to overcrowded expensive lanes for practice is very challenging,” said North Laurel Swim Coach Amy Stenger. “I am super proud of the swims by our 27 regional swimmers. Going straight to timed finals puts a lot of pressure on everything going well in one shot.”
The South Laurel Cardinals finished in 11th overall place in Saturday’s region meet with the girls team taking sixth place, South Laurel’s first time finishing higher than Corbin in a region meet ever, while the boys team finished in 12th place.
“I am extremely proud of this team,” said South Laurel Swim Coach Kyle Yeager. “It was a small one this year, but numbers aside they were extremely tough and mighty.”
Though the two teams didn’t have any swimmers to qualify for the state meet, there were several impressive finishes in Saturday’s region meet.
Stenger said that all North Laurel swimmers had personal bests in Saturday’s meet while Yeager said South Laurel had several personal bests and school records shattered over the weekend.
North Laurel’s Henry Chappell set a school record on Saturday in the 100-yard backstroke finishing in fourth place with a time of 1:08.26 while North Laurel’s Rachel Summerall also set a school record in the girls 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:16.00 as she finished in 11th place. Also scoring for North Laurel in the backstroke was Ava Hale in 13th place (1:19.23) and Aislynne Reed in 15th place (1:20.13).
In the girls 50-yard freestyle, South Laurel’s Jenna Vaughn finished in fifth place with a time of 26.47 seconds missing out on the cutoff to qualify for the state meet by just over one second. Vaughn also finished in fifth place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:07.00, holding the school record for both events. Emma Hedrick also scored for South Laurel with a 12th place finish in backstroke with a time of 1:17.29 and Poppy Spradlin finished in eighth place in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:12.20 finish.
South Laurel’s Brady Trosper holds the record for the 100-yard breaststroke, as he finished in 10th place on Saturday with a time of 1:18.27.
The South Laurel girls 200-yard medley relay, which consisted of Spradlin, Haley Bales, Emma Hedrick and Vaughn, finished in fifth place with a time of 2:13.32 while North Laurel’s Ava Hale (backstroke), Anna Hoskins (breaststroke), Madilynn Harris (butterfly), and Taryn Reed (freestyle) placed seventh in the same event with time of a 2:21.78.
South Laurel’s girls 200-yard freestyle relay finished in fifth place consisting of swimmers Ralyn Bentley, Spradlin, Madison Jones and Vaughn with a time of 1:58.76 while North Laurel’s girls 200-yard freestyle relay team, which consists of swimmers Addison Murray, Belle Chappell, Anna Hoskins and Summerall, followed just behind in sixth place with a time of 2:02.45.
The North Laurel boys had a time of 2:07.28 in the 200-yard medley relay for a seventh place finish by Henry (backstroke), Lucas Ball (breaststroke), Darion Ball (butterfly), and Kash Buckles (freestyle) while finishing in fourth place in the 200-yard free relay with a time of 2:24.68 with swimmers Branston Hacker, Cameron Smith, Jonathon Reed and Buckles.
Stenger noted that it was extremely rare for a team to have so many swimmers on one team with the butterfly stroke and even more rare for this many to place, with North Laurel being the only area team to have that many entries in the event with Summerall placing 11th (1:20.69), Harris taking 14th (1:22.16) and Belle coming in at 15th (1:24.18) in the 100-yard butterfly.
Medaling in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a seventh place finish were North Laurel swimmers Chappell, Darion, Buckles and Lucas with a time of 4:32.52 while the girls team finished in sixth place in the 400-yard freestyle relay with Murray, Belle, Harris and Summerall finding a time of 4:36.8.
For South Laurel, the girls 400-yard freestyle relay took 10th place with members Jones, Bentley, Hillary Smith and Emma Hedrick (5:00.04) and eighth place for the boys event with swimmers Quinn Rison, Jack Vaughn, David Howard and Trosper (4:49.14).
Other notable finishes were North Laurel’s Madilyn Harris who finished in 14th place in the 200-yard IM (2:57), while Henry took 11th place (2:25.47) in the 200-yard freestyle, Murray took 11th in the 200-yard freestyle (2:36.30) and Darion took 14th in the 200-yard IM (2:49.03) and again took 15th place in the 100-yard butterfly (1:16.12).
South Laurel’s notable finishes include Hedrick (1:09.59) and Bentley (1:09.75) who took 13th and 14th places in the 100-yard freestyle, respectively. Haley Bales finished in 16th place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:31.85.
Both Yeager and Stenger believe that the future of their swim teams are looking bright with Yeager and his new assistant coach already making plans to heavily recruit in the spring for next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.