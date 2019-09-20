MANCHESTER -- Both North Laurel and South Laurel participated in the 2019 SEKGC Boys Golf Conference Tournament this past Monday and Tuesday with each team turning in solid results.
Clay County captured the conference title, and also placed three golfers in the top five, which included first place winner CJ Corum, who shot a 61, while teammate Justin Begley followed with a 73. South Laurel's Brett Norvell placed sixth with an 81 while Jack McArdle was North Laurel's top finisher by shooting an 87.
"Of special note is Ashland Garland's second-day score of 41," South Laurel coach Steve King said. "This is the best nine-hole match score of the year for Ashton. Ashton has made tremendous progress this year and if he dedicates himself to getting better, he has fantastic potential. Also of special note is Ryan Boswell's second-day score of 47. Ryan really struggled on the first day but came back and improved 16 strokes the second day. I was glad to see Ryan do so well, he works hard and tries every day. Trey Jackson continues to improve and had a good tournament as well.
"As a team, we've had better 18-hole scores this year, but it would have been a tall order to match Clay County on their home course," he added. "I am satisfied with third (place), but I know we missed an opportunity. We are focused on the region tournament at Eagle's Nest on Oct. 1. We want to make our best showing of the year that day."
North Laurel coach Chris Stone said he was pleased with the way his team performed during both days of the event.
"We finished fifth overall in the conference and were 12 strokes away from third place," he said. "We showed a lot of improvement and we were able to finish the tournament strong.
"The final day also blessed us with Jack McArdle and Cade Robinson not only having season bests but personal best scores," Stone added. "Concluding the event, Jack McArdle was named conference honorable mention and Lucas Binder was named third-team all-conference."
Clay County won first place honors with a 304 while Jackson County (346), Corbin (357), South Laurel (357), North Laurel (369), Barbourville (370), Bell County (394) and Whitley County (425) followed.
Conference season awards were also given out as Clay County won the SEKGC Team Championship with a 7-0 record while Corbin was runner-up with a 5-2 mark.
All-Conference members were announced during the event as well.
Second Team All-Conference: Brayden Reed (South Laurel) and Brett Norvell (South Laurel). Third Team All-Conference Conference: Ashton Garland (South Laurel) and Lucas Binder (North Laurel). Honorable Mention All-Conference: Jack McArdle (North Laurel).
SEKGC Individual Scores
North Laurel
Jack McArdle 87
Jimmy Storm 93
August Storm 94
Lucas Binder 95
Cade Robinson 97
South Laurel
Brett Norvell 81
Brayden Reed 85
Ashton Garland 87
Trey Jackson 104
Ryan Boswell 11
