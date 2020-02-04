North archery takes first in weekend tournament

The North Laurel Jaguars archery team continues to shine, capturing top honors in this past weekend's Jamie Gilliam SMILE tournament held at Bush Elementary School. The Jaguars took first place with a collective score of 3,293 while South Laurel took second place in the tournament. North Laurel's Isaac Ivey (pictured) had the highest male score in the high school division in this past weekend's tournament with a score of 290. North Laurel is currently ranked at 23rd in the state NASP rankings.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.