North bass fishing team expects return to state in new season

The North Laurel Jaguar bass fishing team had a successful season last year after finishing second in the region tournament and sending three fishing duos to the state tournament.
Last year, the fishing duo of Colby Joseph and Jackson Rush took second place in the region fishing tournament to qualify for the state tournament, while duos Noah Creech and Brayden Bridges, along with Brady Roberts and Josh Cochran also qualified to move on to state.
North Laurel Coach Nathan Stewart said he’s expecting this to be another big year for the team.
Stewart said that last year was a big learning curve for those who moved on to the state tournament and with all three of those fishing teams back this year, Stewart is expecting to see them not only make another appearance at state but an even better outcome at state this season.
Unfortunately, the Jaguars were still in the midst of their tryout phase of tournaments to pick the top six teams to represent North Laurel at the region tournament, as mandated by KHSAA, when the announcement to postpone spring sports was made.
“We have missed a couple of our tryout tournaments so we are looking to get back on the water and pick the top six boats out of the group of kids that want to compete in the regional,” Stewart said. “As with every year, we start out with a large number of kids that want to fish and by this time most have either lost interest or quit for various reasons and the competition to make the top six to enter the regional gets pretty intense so I know the kids are ready to start fishing again.”
Stewart said that out of the eight remaining duos trying to make the top six, he would feel confident with any combination kids.
Those up for the top six include: Dalton Sizemore, Braden Mills, Ethan Hays, Karsten Raney, Allie Jo Burns, Brayden Howard, Brayden Bridges, Noah Creech, Brady Roberts, Josh Cochran, Colby Joseph, Jackson Rush, Brayden Asher, Nate Allen, Jack Nicholson and Zach Johnson.
As with any year, Stewart said the goal he has for this team is to send all six of their teams to the state tournament, which is something that hasn’t yet been done in North Laurel history.
“We have not done that yet, however, we have sent at least one team to the state every year except one since bass fishing was adopted as a sport in Kentucky,” Stewart said.
Stewart said he’d like to thank the boat captains and sponsors for supporting his team this season, which he said wouldn’t be possible without them.
