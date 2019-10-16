The North Laurel boys had a strong showing in this past weekend’s Somerset Invitational, while the North Laurel girls had an impressive showing in Saturday’s Fast Cats Classic in Owensboro.
On the boys side, North Laurel finished second place overall with a total of 79 points, with four runners finishing in the top 25.
“Even with our good showing as a team, we are still searching for consistency in our runners as individuals and as part of the team,” said North Laurel Coach Rachel Gaynor about the boys cross country team.
On the girls side, the Lady Jaguars took sixth place overall, with Olivia Rudder leading North Laurel in 18th place with a time of 20:27.54.
“It was a great day for running and five of the seven girls ran personal bests,” Gaynor said. “Over the past three weeks, their times have continued to decrease and they have been very consistent in their performances.”
The boys and girls cross country teams will have two weeks off to prepare for the KHSAA Region 7 Class 3A meet at Cave Lake Park in Monticello on Saturday, October 26.
“We will put in two good weeks of work in preparation for the meet in hopes that both teams have a good showing and qualify for the state meet at the Horse Park in Lexington,” Gaynor said.
Girls Individual Results
Olivia Rudder, 18th place, 20:27.54.
Taylor Allen, 37th place, 21:30.59.
Meg Anderson, 45th place, 21:54.29.
Kennedy Sizemore, 59th place, 22:33.85.
Jenna Nantz, 75th place, 23:24.68.
Eliza Mills, 89th place, 23:47.20.
Laney Moore, 91st place, 23:51.28.
Boys Individual Results
Anthony Schonter, 13th place, 18:46.03.
Cole Osborne, 16th place, 18:54.25.
Justin Sparkman, 17th place, 19:03.19.
Aspen Sizemore, 18th place, 19:06.91.
Jace King, 26th place, 19:28.72.
Cam Kelley, 37th place, 20:21.01.
J. T. LaPrade, 40th place, 20:37.83.
Xander Harris, 46th place, 20:51.89.
Colton Nantz, 50th place, 21:11.53.
Peyton Roundtree, 54th place, 21:26.86.
Boys Team Results
1. Corbin, 24; 2. North Laurel, 79; 3. Wayne County, 100; 4. Bell County, 128; 5. Bluegrass United Home School Team, 158; 6. McCreary Central, 160; 7. Williamsburg, 165; 8. Pulaski County, 174; 9. Jackson County, 199.
