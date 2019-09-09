WALTON-VERONA — Despite a 14-10 lead at halftime, the North Laurel Jaguars lost a close 22-21 game to Walton-Verona on Friday night.
North Laurel Coach Chris Larkey said Friday night’s matchup with Walton-Verona was certainly the one that got away.
“We had a chance to win the game, we just didn’t make the most of our opportunities,” Larkey said. “We just couldn’t make the big play at the end, we couldn’t run the ball, we couldn’t run the clock out on them, we couldn’t get that one more first down. We just didn’t seize the opportunity when we had it and it cost us tonight. We should’ve won but we didn’t make the plays that we needed to win.”
The first half saw a touchdown by North Laurel quarterback Dalton Sizemore, followed by a touchdown by Eli Sizemore to give the Jaguars 14 points in the first half, while North Laurel’s defense held Walton-Verona to only 10 points in the first half.
The Jaguars went into halftime with a 14-10 lead over Walton-Verona.
Dalton found another touchdown in the second half but the Jaguars allowed the game to slip away by allowing the Bearcats to score 12 points in the second half and find the win, 22-21.
“We’re still missing the basic blocks that we work on every day,” Larkey said. “We’re not finishing what we’re supposed to do on offense and on defense we’re missing the big plays.”
With the Jaguars set to host Lincoln County next week, Larkey said his team will be going hard in practice this week to figure out the best way to help his team win games.
“I think we’re going to have to change some stuff up, do some different things and see if something else will work,” Larkey said. “Things aren’t going right, so maybe we just need to flat out abandon what we’re doing and try something different.”
North Laurel will take on Lincoln County on Friday, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.