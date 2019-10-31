North Laurel seniors Lily Messer (No. 16) and Madison Dagley (No. 12) were named to the Kentucky Girls’ Soccer Coaches Association East Honorable Mention All-State Team. Both Messer and Dagley helped the Lady Jaguars to a 16-2-1 record, the 49th District Girls Soccer Tournament championship and the 13th Region Girls Soccer Tournament championship. Messer scored 23 goals and finished with 11 assists while Dagley scored 26 goals and tallied seven assists.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.