CLAY COUNTY—The North Laurel Jaguars were handed their second district loss on Tuesday night from the Clay County Tigers, 76-67.
The Tigers handed the Jaguars their first district loss earlier this season in a heartbreaking 75-73 loss.
With the loss, the Jaguars saw their record drop to 14-7 and 5-2 versus district opponents.
A slow start in the first quarter left the Jaguars fighting from behind in Tuesday night’s loss but North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine said he was proud of the fight he saw in his team.
“We showed a lot of fight,” he said. “We just dig ourselves in such a hole at the start of the game that a lot of times you get close but you never get over the hump, so we’ve got to figure out how to get off to a better start.”
The Jaguars struggled to knock down shots in the first quarter with only six points for the quarter while Clay County was able to build up a 14-point lead after knocking down 20 points in the quarter, 20-6.
North Laurel outscored Clay County 18-15 in the second quarter, cutting the Tigers halftime lead to 11 points, 35-24.
“We had trouble scoring—they (Clay County) did a nice job defensively in the first half,” Valentine said. “I think they took seven or eight charges on us in the first quarter which is got to be close to a state record. We’ve got to find ways to get around guys without getting charges called against us. We just didn’t get any flow but credit to them, they did a great job of making shots.”
Cole Kelley’s 10-point effort in the third quarter helped the Jaguars to knock down 20 points in the third quarter to cut down the Clay County lead to seven points heading into the fourth quarter, 51-44.
Reed Sheppard knocked down a three-point shot with 3:40 left in the game to get the Jaguars within just two points of the Tigers, 57-55, but Clay County answered with a 5-0 run to pull away but the Jaguars continued to fight.
Ryan Davidson hit a three-pointer with 39.5 second left in the quarter to get North Laurel within six points, 70-64, but the Tigers were able to pull away once again as the Jaguars saw the game slip away.
“I told our guys that I was happy with our effort in the second half,” Valentine said. “That was the first time I think I’ve seen us fight the way we fought but sometimes we wait until our backs are against the wall to come out fighting.”
North Laurel will travel to Jackson County on Friday where the Jaguars will face the Generals. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Clay County 76, North Laurel 67
Clay County 20 15 16 25 76
North Laurel 6 18 20 23 67
Clay County (76) — Curry 30, Robinson 10, Langdon 16, Farmer 17, Abner 3.
North Laurel (67) — Sheppard 23, Kelley 24, Davidson 13, Harris 4, Alexander 3.
