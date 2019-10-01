LONDON — The North Laurel Lady Jaguars cross country team turned in one of their best efforts of the season this past Saturday, capturing the North Laurel Invitational and Area 8 Championship Cross Cross Country Meets' team title by placing three runners in the top 15 while finishing with 53 points.
Olivia Rudder, Taylor Allen, and Meg Anderson led the way for the Lady Jaguars with Rudder turning in a third-place effort with a time of 20:45.94. Taylor Allen finished in fifth place with a time of 21:46.75 while Anderson (13th, 23:01.00) and teammates Jenna Nantz (18th, 24:03.81) and Laney Moore (24th, 25:46.75) followed.
“The girls team had another very good showing this weekend placing first in the invitational meet and the Area 8 meet at North Laurel,” North Laurel coach Rachel Gaynor said. “Four of the runners ran personal best times with Olivia Rudder running a PR and setting the school record with a time of 20:45.
“All of the runners continue to work extremely hard and are working through some nagging injuries,” she added. “With four weeks left before the regional meet, we are excited to see their continued improvement and where it will lead.”
South Laurel placed third overall with 58 points as Phoebe McCowan once again captured first place honors by more than a minute, finishing with a time of 19:30.15.
“Phoebe McCowan races with purpose which is evident from her facial expression to the flexion of her muscular stature,” South Laurel coach Carrie Kirby said. “This whole-body effort enabled her to shave seconds off of her PR for the 2019 cross country season to finish in 19:30 and secure first place at the North Laurel Invitational Meet this past Saturday.”
McCowan’s teammates Emma Woods (7th, 22:22.06), Sarah Ford (19th, 24:18.56), Ellie Stanko (20th, 24:30.00), Preslie Brown (21st, 24:33.44), Brooklyn Brown (25th, 25:57.91), Bailee Pennington (41st, 29:28.81), Madison Chestnut (46th, 31:27.25), and Annabeth Johnson (51st, 36:25.56) each turned also turned in solid efforts.
“Although our overall team placing was third, there are several positive results from Saturday's race that we were pleased to see,” Kirby said. “Our team's average time and the differential between runners improved significantly. This growth can be attributed to our first six runners racing in under 26 minutes.
“Not only are the veteran runners reaching PRs for the 2019 season, but our younger runners are developing their race potential,” she added. “Emma Woods took a minute off her current 5K time. Preslie Brown, a seventh-grader, made a huge difference with her performance by placing fifth for the team, and leading our field of remaining runners.”
Girls Team Scores
1. North Laurel 53; 2. Lincoln County 57; 3. South Laurel 58; 4. Middlesboro 58; 5. Jackson County 121; 6. Somerset 143; 7. Red Bird 165.
Girls Individual Results
North Laurel
Place Name Time
3rd Olivia Rudder 20:45.94
5th Taylor Allen 21:46.75
13th Meg Anderson 23:01.00
18th Jenna Nantz 24:03.81
24th Laney Moore 25:46.75
South Laurel
Place Name Time
1st Phoebe McCowan 19:30.15
7th Emma Woods 22:22.06
19th Sarah Ford 24:18.56
20th Ellie Stanko 24:30.00
21st Preslie Brown 24:33.44
25th Brooklyn Brown 25:57.91
41st Bailee Pennington 29:28.81
46th Madison Chestnut 31:27.25
51st Annabeth Johnson 36:25.56
