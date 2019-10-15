LONDON—The North Laurel Jaguars didn’t walk away with the win on Friday night but Coach Chris Larkey said it wasn’t a game his team should hang their heads about.
North Laurel was fighting for the top spot in the district on Friday night against the Pulaski County Maroons but in the end, the Maroons walked away with a 35-14 win over the Jaguars, while claiming the driver’s seat in the district in the process.
“We’re playing the backup quarterback (Joe Scalf) that’s never played a varsity game, we’re missing a lineman, missing our punter, missing our holder—we’re missing a lot of kids tonight and for us to go and compete with one of the top five teams in 5A, and possibly top three in 5A, I’m proud of our kids,” said Larkey. “We did great tonight. I thought our kids did great tonight. If there is a moral victory it was tonight because our kids did a good job and we played Pulaski County tough, we played them just as well as anybody in the state of Kentucky has and we had a chance at halftime, down 14-0, our kids still had a chance.”
The Maroons found a 10-yard touchdown run just before the end of the first quarter followed by an extra point to give Pulaski County a 7-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
Pulaski County’s Tristan Cox ran for nine yards to pick up the second touchdown for the Maroons with 10:23 left in the first half, giving Pulaski County a 14-0 advantage.
Pulaski County picked up two back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter that gave them a 28-0 lead over North Laurel. Cox ran for five yards to pick up Pulaski County’s third touchdown of the night, followed by a nine-yard pass from Pulaski County quarterback Drew Polston to Cox for a touchdown just two minutes later.
The Jaguars finally got on the scoreboard with a 43-yard touchdown run by Grant Woods with 15.8 seconds left in the third quarter, 28-7.
North Laurel picked up their second touchdown of the night with a two-yard touchdown run by Konnor Robinson with 7:16 left in the game to cut the Maroons lead down to just two touchdowns, 28-14.
North Laurel’s offense wasn’t able to find the end zone again, while Pulaski County added one final touchdown with 55.4 seconds left in the game. Cox ran eight yards to pick up the fifth and final touchdown for the Maroons to end the game, 35-14.
North Laurel’s starting quarterback Dalton Sizemore was out on Friday night due to an injury, which Larkey said hurt his Jaguars on the passing game and limited his offense to what they could do.
Despite the loss, though, Larkey was still impressed with the way his team played against the Class 5A power on Friday night.
“We had some miscues on offense and defense, we missed some blocks here and there but our defense played good,” Larkey said. “When we got lined up right, we did good. We forced some turnovers on them, which we had turnovers and that’s due to inexperience.”
A win would have guaranteed North Laurel at least one home playoff game while giving them the top seed in District 8 but the Jaguars still have a chance to take the second spot in the district, as North Laurel will compete for the second seed on Friday night against Whitley County.
“We’ll play Whitley for second place next week,” Larkey said. “That’s a great accomplishment. We’re competing for second place and even had a chance to take first tonight. That just goes to show you that people overlook us and that’s great, we love that. Our kids just have to keep playing hard and proving people wrong.”
