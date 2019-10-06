SOMERSET—The North Laurel Jaguars picked up their second straight District 8 win after defeating the Southwestern Warriors on Friday night, 21-13.
With the win, the Jaguars are now 2-0 versus District 8 opponents and 5-2 overall.
The Jaguars took an early lead against Southwestern on Friday night with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Sizemore to Storm Gambrell, followed by an extra point by Mark McDaniel to give North Laurel a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Southwestern answered with a touchdown followed by an extra point to tie the game up at 7-7 with 5:13 left in the second quarter.
A pass from Sizemore to Eli Sizemore with one second left in the first half followed by an extra point gave the Jaguars a 14-7 lead heading into halftime.
Southwestern’s Xavier Streeter ran a touchdown with around eight minutes left in the third quarter but couldn’t get the extra point to tie the game to keep North Laurel in the lead, 14-13.
The Jaguars answered with a 69-yard touchdown run by Gambrell just one minute later to extend the North Laurel lead, 21-13.
The Jaguars’ defense was able to stop Southwestern’s offense and found a turnover on downs with 4:00 left in the game, allowing the North Laurel offense to run out the clock and walk away with the 21-13 win.
North Laurel will be back in action next week, as the Jaguars will host Pulaski County on Friday with game time set for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.