The North Laurel boys and girls cross country teams are hoping to make their mark in this Saturday’s KHSAA Region 7 Class 3A meet.
After successful seasons, North Laurel Coach Rachel Gaynor is expecting to see solid performances from both teams.
On the girls' side, Gaynor said she has high expectations going into Saturday’s region meet.
“After three consecutive years of making it to the state meet as a team, our goal is definitely to continue the trend,” she said. “The girls have worked extremely hard with three of the top seven playing two fall sports. We have had some very good team finishes in meets but they come to practice each day as if they still have much more to prove. Most of the girls who have been running for several years have ran their personal best during this season with Olivia Rudder breaking the school record earlier in the year and then breaking her own record two more times.”
Gaynor said that this year has definitely been a rebuilding year for the boys cross country team but still expects an impressive turnout this weekend.
“Going into the year, we knew it was going to be another rebuilding year as you do not develop cross country teams in just one year so we knew there would be challenges,” she said. “For seven of the 11 varsity runners, this is their first full year of cross country at the high school level. They are continuing to develop good practice habits and have had some good finishes in the past several meets.”
After two solid weeks of practice leading up to the region meet, Gaynor hopes to see both teams execute on Saturday.
“At this time of year, we are always battling nagging injuries and this year is no different but they are very focused on pushing through and hopefully competing on Saturday with an opportunity to have a very good showing,” Gaynor said of the girls team.
“We have had two good weeks of practice leading up to the regional meet this Saturday and so we hope that translates into a good team performance,” Gaynor added about the boys team. “Our goal is to make it back to the state meet as a team which will be held at the Kentucky Horse Park on Saturday, November 2nd.”
