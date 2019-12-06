North graduate, UC junior Jenna Rockwell helps make history with women's soccer team

A North Laurel High School alumna helped to make history with the University of the Cumberland’s women’s soccer team this season.
Jenna Rockwell, junior, and the UC women’s soccer team wrapped up a record-breaking season that came to an end on Saturday, Nov. 23, with a 3-2 loss to Southeastern University in the second round of the NAIA National Tournament.
Not only was this the farthest the team has made it in the postseason in program history, but the Patriots also had nine shutout victories this season, which ties the most shutout wins in a season since 2007 when the team tallied 10 shutouts. The UC women’s soccer team finished their season with a 15-4-1 record.
Rockwell, who made history during her time at North Laurel with a 93-goal campaign that put her in second place for most goals scored in their career in program history, said that simply having the opportunity to continue her soccer career at the college level was an honor in itself but being a part of history at UC is something that will remain with her for the rest of her life.
“Something that I'll always take with me is that I made history and that my team made history,” she said. “I don’t think anybody should overlook the University of the Cumberlands women’s soccer team and I feel like we can actually compete now that we’ve made a name for ourselves.”
Rockwell said that each year she and her team will set goals for themselves. This year, the team had goals set to win the conference tournament and make it to the last leg of the national tournament, which ends in Alabama.
“This year, even though we didn’t win the conference, we made it to the national tournament and we were ranked in the top 25, so we met one of those goals,” she said. “It was an awesome thing for me and my team to be able to accomplish that goal. Even though we didn’t get to our goal of making it to Alabama, it was still a very rewarding experience and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Rockwell believes that the experience not only helped her team to grow but also helped her to grow as an individual on and off the field.
“It was awesome for me, as an individual, as well as my team because it just makes us better,” she said. “When we play against the top level of competition, that means we’ll be able to compete better next year. We played against girls from all over the country and you get to see different playing styles and different coaching styles. It’s very rewarding for me as a player because I know it’s helping me to get better and I know it’s helping my team to get better.”
Looking ahead at her senior season with the team, Rockwell has a lot of expectations.
“I hope to become an All-American, that’s my goal,” she said. “For my team, I would love for us to make it to Alabama, which is the final side of the national tournament, and even go farther and win a conference tournament.”
Rockwell has some advice for young girls with dreams of playing at the next level and hopes that her experience will encourage someone else to go after their dream.
“Any young girl wanting to play soccer or any sport in college, you shouldn’t give up,” she said. “There’s always a place for someone. It takes a lot of hard work and it’s very strenuous but it’s very rewarding in the end.
“Not only do I represent the high school I come from but I feel like I represent my community because soccer is not that big of a sport in London and I feel like for me being able to go out and do this and have people hearing about our experience and my experience with this team, I feel like that will help to expand soccer and how people look at it.”
