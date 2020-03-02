MCKEE — It’s not how you start a game, but how you finish.
The defending 13th Region champion North Laurel Lady Jaguars held a slim 24-19 halftime lead during Friday’s 49th District Girls Tournament championship matchup with Clay County before seeing sophomores Emily Sizemore and Hailee Valentine take over in the second half.
The duo combined for 24 points with 20 of those coming during the game’s final 16 minutes.
Valentine opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer while Sizemore followed with another to ignite a 13-0 run that allowed North Laurel to cruise to its third consecutive district title after wrapping up a 62-39 win.
“I’ve got two sensational sophomores. They’re two of the best guards in the region, especially under pressure,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “They probably don’t score as well as the others, but who would you rather have the ball in their hands when you’re trying to protect it — Emily Sizemore. She hit some big shots in the second half but got a lot of players involved, too. Hailee Valentine had a bad first half, but came out in the second half and hit a 3-pointer in the second half. She read the defense well and hit some big shots for us.”
“It’s a big feat to win (three district titles in a row),” he added. “To come from where we were when I took over nine years ago, this is big for the program. I’m just so happy for our program to be able to get the win tonight.”
Nerves and being too aggressive on defense led to the Lady Jaguars’ struggles early on.
North Laurel (26-4) clung to an 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and managed to build a 24-19 advantage at halftime.
“We had nerves and we are younger than we’ve been in the past few years. I know we have our four returners, and they should have managed things a bit better in the first half,” Mahan said. “I decided to come out with a press and it got us out of position. They got some easy baskets because we were out of position. That all happened because we were aggressive when we were pressing. The press worked for us the first few possessions but then they began to score some baskets.”
North Laurel outscored Clay County 22-8 during the third quarter as Sizemore scored seven of her 13 points while Valentine added six of her 11 points.
Seventh-grader Halle Collins battled foul trouble throughout the contest but added seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on the Lady Jaguars’ championship win.
Senior Isabel Gray also scored in double figures for North Laurel, finishing with 12 points while Kaylee Mathis led Clay County with a game-high 19 points.
“We had two good runs to begin the third and fourth quarters,” Mahan said. “Teams that win big championships know how to handle adversity. It’s easy to be a front-runner when you’re up 15 to 25 points, it’s easier to play. What’s hard is when you face adversity and what you do when you face it. I thought we did well against Scott County last week and also tonight. We are starting to show we are a championship-caliber team because we are handling adversity better.”
Now North Laurel will shift its focus to this week’s 13th Region Girls Tournament.
“I love my team and love how we play,” Mahan said. “I believe we are built for tournament time and hopefully we will do well next week.”
49th District Girls Tournament
at Jackson County
Championship
North Laurel 62, Clay County 39
Clay County 9 10 8 12 39
North Laurel 11 13 22 16 62
Clay County (39) — Asher 9, Mathis 19, Napier 2, Lewis 5, Jones 4.
North Laurel (62) — Gray 12, Jervis 7, Valentine 11, E.Sizemore 13, Collins 13, McKnight 6.
