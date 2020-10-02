We’ve got three weeks of football down, and hopefully six more to go before postseason play begins.
We’ve had three high schools that won’t be playing this week due to the COVID-19 guidelines, and they are Corbin, Whitley County, and Williamsburg.
With that said, we’ve had some moving going on in this week’s Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Rankings, so let’s get straight to them.
1. Corbin (2-1 overall, 0-0 vs. 13th Region competition)
The Redhounds cruised to an easy 49-0 win over Leslie behind solid defensive play, and a good offensive showing.
Corbin is off this week after seeing its game against Lafayette get canceled, and next week the Redhounds will face-off against No. 2 Knox Central. It should be a dandy of a game.
Quarterback Cameron Combs has been a lot of Corbin’s offense this season. He’s passed for 287 yards and seven touchdowns while leading the team with 136 rushing yards. I’m really impressed with Seth Mills, who has 83 rushing yards and three scores and three catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns.
2. Knox Central (2-1, 1-0)
I can’t wait to see Corbin and Knox Central square-off next week. Both teams are off this Friday which will allow them to be ready to play, and hopefully injury-free.
The Panthers dropped a close 22-20 decision to Southwestern on the road, and it’s a game they could have won.
Quarterback Brady Worley continues to shine for the Panthers. He now has 445 passing yards and three touchdowns while Abram Brock has 12 catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns. The two-headed rushing attack of Ethan Mills and Seth Huff has been hard to bring down.
Mills leads the team with 358 rushing yards and three touchdowns while Huff has 354 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
3. Bell County (2-1, 1-0)
The Bobcats picked up an easy win over McCreary Central and should roll again this week at Rockcastle County.
Coach Dudley Hilton is another solid team that should go deep into the playoffs. Brandon Baker continues to shine carrying the ball. He now has 313 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
4. North Laurel (2-1, 1-0)
Boy, this Jaguar football team is fun to watch. North Laurel is still a year or two away from making some really big noise in its respective district and Class 5A. Not to say, they won’t make some noise this season.
The Jaguars are loaded with young talent and showed that last week against cross-town rival South Laurel. North Laurel is now 17-14 against the Cardinals while going 12-2 against them the past two years.
Look at what freshman quarterback Tucker Warren’s numbers — he has completed 26-of-39 pass attempts for 322 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also ran for 141 yards and six touchdowns. And remember this name — Jack Chappell. He could do down as one of the best receivers in North Laurel history. The freshman has 10 catches for 86 yards.
5. Harlan County (1-2, 1-1)
The Black Bears were able to record their first win of the season last Friday by holding off Clay County, 56-32, in an offensive showdown.
Harlan County has some major offensive weapons this season, and they’ll be fun to watch.
Quarterback Cody Clayborn has thrown for 258 yards and three touchdowns while Demarco Hopkins has established himself as one of the best backs in the 13th Region with 297 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
The Black Bears will face another challenge this week against Letcher Central.
6. Whitley County (0-3, 0-0)
The Colonels remain winless but they are improving. Coach Jep Irwin does a fantastic job with his team, and by the end of the season, Whitley County will be dangerous.
I don’t believe many remember just how much talent the Colonels lost off last year’s squad.
Irwin’s squad dropped a hard-fought matchup with Pulaski County and looked to rebound Friday against Bourbon County but now the game is canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines.
7. Williamsburg (0-2, 0-0)
The Yellow Jackets have seen two of their four games get canceled so far this season due to the COVID-19 guidelines while the two games they’ve played have been against Class 2A’s top team teams — Somerset and Lexington Christian.
Williamsburg took one of the chin last week, losing at home to Lexington Christian, but I do believe the Yellow Jackets will begin to hit stride soon.
8. Middlesboro (2-0, 2-0)
The Yellow Jackets are sitting pretty at 2-0 but I’d like to see what they can do against tougher competition.
Middlesboro will be tested Friday against Breathitt County. It looks like Larry French’s team is going to go as far as tailback Caleb Bogonko will take them. Bogonko leads the team with 229 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
9. Clay County (2-1, 1-1)
Coach Michael Sizemore has done a fantastic job turning the Tiger football program around.
Quarterback Tate Rice has established himself as one of, if not the best quarterback in the region.
He’s thrown for 803 yards and 12 touchdowns and has two solid receiving threats in Adam Collins and Connor Farmer.
Collins has 24 receptions, 240 receiving yards, and four touchdowns while Farmer has 20 receptions for 220 yards and three touchdowns.
10. South Laurel (0-3, 0-1)
The Cardinals are barely hanging on in the top 10 after dropping a 47-14 loss to crosstown rival North Laurel last week.
South Laurel is averaging close to 30 points per game but allowing close to 50 points per game on defense. You’re not going to win many ball games allowing that many points.
The Cardinals’ defensive play must get better if they hope to have any type of a chance to beat Pulaski County in a must-win district game this Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.