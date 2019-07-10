WILLIAMSBURG — The North Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars cruised to an easy 10-0 win over the Williamsburg 11-year-old All-Stars on Monday night in the second round of the District 4 Tournament.
“I was really proud of our team tonight,” said North Laurel Coach Kyle Elza. “The win was a team effort.”
Three North Laurel 11-year-old All-Star pitchers came together to pitch another no-hitter after shutting out Harlan on Saturday, 15-0.
Dylan Hurley, Zac Johnston and Cooper Elza combined to throw a no-hitter on Monday night while striking out 15 Williamsburg batters.
North Laurel racked up 15 hits in the game and were able to string together 10 hits, with Cameron Hinkle, Elza and Hurley leading the team with three hits each, while Lucas Cupp and Kenton Patterson each had two hits.
The North Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars will be taking on South Laurel today (Wednesday) at 6 p.m.
“We have all our pitching available for Wednesday but must come ready to play,” Elza said. “South London has a really good team.”
