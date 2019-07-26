PRESTONSBURG — On Tuesday, Kyle Elza’s North Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars took a tough loss to the Lexington Eastern 11-year-old All-Stars during their 11-year-old State Tournament pool play matchup but Wednesday was a much different story for Elza’s squad.
After taking a 4-2 loss to Lexington Eastern on Tuesday, North Laurel was able to keep their final four dreams alive by finding a 5-3 win over the Paintsville 11-year-old All-Stars on Wednesday.
Tuesday’s Game
Lexington Eastern 4, North Laurel 2
North Laurel got behind early during Tuesday’s pool play matchup against the Lexington Eastern and couldn’t catch back up, taking a 4-2 loss.
North Laurel struggled to drive in runs on Tuesday, as they stranded seven base runners over the course of the game, including leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning to finish out the game.
After Lexington Eastern scored one run a piece in the first through third innings, taking a 3-0 lead over North Laurel in the top of the third inning, Elza’s North Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars were finally able to get a runner in scoring position to give themselves a chance to get back in the game.
A single by Bradyn Evans helped to drive in one run for the North Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars in the bottom of the third inning to put Elza’s squad on the board, 3-1.
Lexington Eastern added one more run in the top of the sixth inning on a single to give them a 4-1 lead over North Laurel.
North Laurel found one run on a walk in the bottom of the sixth inning but the team wasn’t able to drive in anymore runs, taking the 4-2 loss.
Wednesday’s Game
North Laurel 5, Paintsville 3
After getting behind twice in Wednesday’s game, Elza told his team it was time to fight and that’s exactly what they did.
“It shows the heart of these kids,” Elza said. “They’ve got hearts like a lion. They have been battling this whole tournament and things finally went our way.”
Paintsville took an early lead over North Laurel by driving in one run in the top of the first inning but North Laurel was able to tie things back up in the bottom of the third inning after Cameron Hinkle singled and stole second and third bases to get in the perfect scoring position.
Hinkle scored one run on a pop up in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game up at one a piece, followed by a single by Evans to drive in a second run for North Laurel and give them the lead, 2-1.
Two runs by Paintsville in the top of the fourth inning gave them a 3-2 lead over North Laurel and Elza said that was when his team stepped up and fought their way back into the game.
A double by Cooper in the fifth inning drove in a run for North Laurel and tied the game up once again, 3-3, followed by another run to take the lead. North Laurel was able to extend their lead when a single by Kenton Patterson drove in one final run for Elza’s squad, 5-3.
Elza said a lot of the credit for Wednesday’s win had to go to Johnston who pitched five and two-thirds innings for North Laurel.
“Zac came in and pitched lights out,” Elza said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.