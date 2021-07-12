RICHMOND — A big fourth inning for North Oldham sent them past North Laurel in the 8U All-Stars state coach pitch tournament on Monday evening.
North Oldham won 11-2 over Dusty Allen's North Laurel team in Richmond after an exciting weekend for the young team.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Lake Woodyard got a walk-off triple to push the North Laurel 8U All-Stars to an 11-10 victory in the team’s second round matchup on Saturday. North took two wins Saturday to move on in the winner’s bracket in the state tournament before losing their first game on Sunday and keeping hopes alive with a win in Sunday's second game.
North Laurel faced Marion County in the first round on Saturday and took a convincing 10-1 win.
Woodyard brought in Brody Burgess with a single in the first inning to score the team’s first run.
Easton Eally got an RBI with a single which scored Enrique Campos. Easton Allen brought in Woodyard with a fly ball. Hunter Warren added the fourth run with a fly ball which scored Weston Reed.
North added five runs in the third inning and Marion County answered with its only run of the game.
North put one more on the board in the sixth and Marion County couldn’t respond.
In the second round matchup on Saturday, North Laurel faced South Oldham.
North was down 10-9 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Woodyard tripled on his first pitch, scoring two runs.
South Oldham scored first in the top of the second and North answered with two runs of their own.
Both teams added six runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. South Oldham put up two runs to get to 10 in the top of the sixth before North Laurel was forced to answer in the bottom of the sixth.
With two outs, Burgess got on base with a single and Campos followed with a single as well before Woodyard brought them home.
North Laurel 8U All-Stars lost early Sunday to Eastern, but got a 16-6 win against Marion County in the loser’s bracket of the state coach pitch tournament on Sunday afternoon.
On Monday evening North Oldham made their mark first with one run in the second inning. North Laurel put up two runs in the top of the third to take the lead, 2-1.
But North Oldham added six runs in the fourth inning and North Laurel couldn't get the offense going in the top of the fifth. North Oldham solidified the win with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to put North Laurel out of the tournament.
Brody Burgess and Mason Woods both had one RBI for North Laurel in Monday's game.
