North Laurel 9-10-year old All-Stars fall to Harlan, 26-16

HARLAN — Travis Gregory’s North Laurel 9-10-year old All-Stars dropped a 26-16 decision in first round action of the 9-10-year old District Fastpitch Tournament in Harlan.
North Laurel hung tough throughout the contest, scoring three runs in the second and third innings before adding six runs in the fourth inning and four runs in the fifth inning.
Reece Holliday scored four runs in the loss along with Shyann Smith. Karoline Sutton added three runs while Madison Evans added two runs. Ivy Bargo, Ella Root, and Tayha Albright each scored a run apiece.
